LSU women’s basketball signee nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game

One of Kim Mulkey’s top signees in the 2024 recruiting class has been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game. Jada Richard is a four-star point guard who is ranked as a top-100 player in the country. Richard signed with LSU out of Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Richard was the No. 1 women’s basketball prospect in the state of Louisiana. She has helped lead her team to three straight state championships and in two games last weekend, she scored 84 points.

Mulkey has led the LSU Lady Tigers to a 15-1 record currently with their only loss coming in the first game of the season to Colorado. The Tigers have just entered conference play and they are 2-0 so far with wins over Missouri and Ole Miss.

They will take on Texas A&M on Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Center. The Tigers are currently ranked as the No. 7 team in the country.

Jada Richard is a nominee for the McDonald's All-America Game

