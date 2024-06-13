LSU women’s basketball set to face Stanford in ACC/SEC challenge

The 2024-25 schedule for LSU women’s basketball is starting to take shape. On Wednesday, LSU announced the Tigers would host Stanford in this year’s SEC/ACC challenge.

The game will take place at the PMAC on Thursday, Dec. 5. This is the second annual SEC/ACC challenge after LSU played host to Virginia Tech last year.

Stanford, its first year in the ACC, will beef up LSU’s nonconference schedule. The Cardinal went 30-6 last year and finished No. 9 in the AP Poll. The offense was among the best in the country, scoring 77.5 points per game.

The SEC doesn’t always offer a ton of quad one win opportunities, so capitalizing on the nonconference slate will be critical.

However, the Stanford program will look different. Head coach Tara VanDerveer retired and star forward Cameron Brink is in the WNBA.

LSU will enter the year with championship expectations again. Angel Reese turned pro and Hailey Van Lith hit the transfer portal, but superstar guard Flau'Jae Johnson is back along with Aneesah Morrow.

LSU’s full schedule is yet to be released.

