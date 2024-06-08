Advertisement

LSU women’s basketball’s Sa’Myah Smith shows recovery from knee injury

tyler nettuno
·1 min read

The LSU women’s basketball team suffered a major blow to its frontcourt depth early last season when forward Sa'Myah Smith suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus during a game against Niagara in the Cayman Islands in November.

Smith’s loss certainly didn’t do the Tigers any favors down the stretch in 2023-24 as the team exited in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. But she’s working on her recovery and will hopefully be back early in the 2024-25 season after earning a redshirt last season.

She shared an update on social media as she continues to go through the rehabilitation process for her injured knee.

A rising junior from DeSoto, Texas, Smith was averaging 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds before she was sidelined due to injury last year. A 2023 Freshman All-SEC selection, Smith will look to return to form when she’s finally healthy this season.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire