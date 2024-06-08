LSU women’s basketball’s Sa’Myah Smith shows recovery from knee injury

The LSU women’s basketball team suffered a major blow to its frontcourt depth early last season when forward Sa'Myah Smith suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus during a game against Niagara in the Cayman Islands in November.

Smith’s loss certainly didn’t do the Tigers any favors down the stretch in 2023-24 as the team exited in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. But she’s working on her recovery and will hopefully be back early in the 2024-25 season after earning a redshirt last season.

She shared an update on social media as she continues to go through the rehabilitation process for her injured knee.

#LSU forward Sa’Myah Smith continues rehab after suffering a severe knee injury last fall. Smith tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus against Niagara in the Cayman Islands Classic. Now, it’s full steam ahead while she works through rigorous physical therapy. She shared an update: pic.twitter.com/VdA23xXBXg — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) June 6, 2024

A rising junior from DeSoto, Texas, Smith was averaging 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds before she was sidelined due to injury last year. A 2023 Freshman All-SEC selection, Smith will look to return to form when she’s finally healthy this season.

