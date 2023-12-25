LSU women’s basketball ranks No. 7 in AP Top 25 for seventh week in a row

It’s the slow time of the year for LSU’s women’s basketball team, which has some time off for the holidays.

The Tigers played one game this week, a decisive 80-48 road win in Baltimore against Coppin State on Wednesday night. That wasn’t enough to result in a change in the AP Top 25, though, which ranked LSU at No. 7 for the seventh week in a row.

It’s also the 20th consecutive week that the Tigers have been ranked in the top 10.

Once again, the top 10 remained unchanged. South Carolina still stands atop as the unanimous No. 1 team, while LSU sits one spot ahead of the only team that beat them, Colorado. Only one team with a loss — No. 4 Iowa — ranks higher than the Tigers.

LSU is inside the AP Top-10 for the 20th straight poll, coming in at No. 7 for the seventh week in a row!

LSU will return to the court on Dec. 30 for one final non-conference game against Jacksonville before beginning SEC play on Jan. 4 against Missouri.

