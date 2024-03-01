LSU women’s basketball projected as a No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament

The LSU women’s basketball team began the season with high expectations, sitting as the consensus No. 1 squad after winning the national title last season.

But after an up-and-down start to the season, the Tigers were only projected as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the initial seeding reveal last month.

After a seven-game winning streak, things have changed, however. The committee updated its seeding on Thursday night with LSU now being bumped to the three-seed line. That reveal came before the Tigers’ 80-54 road win over Georgia, which clinched the No. 2 seed and a double bye in the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, next week.

LSU will wrap up its regular season on Sunday with a game against Kentucky on Senior Day at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

