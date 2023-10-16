LSU women’s basketball hosting welcome back event at PMAC Tuesday night

Basketball season is right around the corner, and that means it’s almost time for coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU women’s basketball team to defend their national championship from last season, which marked the program’s first.

LSU will tip off the season against Colorado on national television on Nov. 6, but the team will be hosting a “welcome back” event on Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the team announced on social media Monday.

Doors open at 6 p.m. CT with the event set to start at 7 p.m. Fans can enter on the lower south east and west entrances, and the first 1,000 fans will receive food from Raising Cane’s.

We can't wait to see everyone Tuesday night in the PMAC at our Welcome Back Event 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/p3nrqU36AW — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) October 16, 2023

LSU enters 2023-24 with title expectations again after it brought back stars Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson while also adding a pair of All-American transfers in Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow.

