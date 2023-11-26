LSU women’s basketball holds on to beat Virginia in Cayman Islands Classic

LSU went 2-0 on its trip to the Cayman Islands, ending its trip with a gutsy 76-73 win over Virginia.

The game was tied at 38 at halftime, and it was close down to the final seconds. Aneesah Morrow’s performance lifted the Tigers to the win as she scored a season-high 37 points with 16 rebounds and notched another double-double.

The Tigers didn’t have a great offensive game overall as they shot just 40.3% from the field. Hailey Van Lith was the only other player who scored in double figures, finishing with 12 points.

LSU won the rebounding battle, and both teams turned the ball over 16 times.

After moving to 7-1 on the season, the Tigers will be back in action on Thursday as they host another top-10 opponent in Virginia Tech.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire