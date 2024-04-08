LSU women’s basketball finishes sixth in final AP Top 25

It wasn’t the finish to the season that the defending national champion LSU women’s basketball team hoped it would be, but it was still a very successful Year 3 for coach Kim Mulkey.

The Tigers began the year with expectations to repeat, and though they had to work through some struggles during the season, they ultimately made it back to the Elite Eight, where they fell in a revenge game to eventual national runner-up Iowa.

Still, they’re moving up in the post-tournament final AP Top 25 rankings, rising a pair of spots from No. 8 to No. 6 after winning 30+ games for just the eighth time in program history.

The Tigers are ranked No. 6 in the season's final AP Poll LSU's 65 wins over the past two seasons mark the second most wins in program history over a two-season stretch (66 wins, 1976-78). 📄 https://t.co/weLviH1Ot2 pic.twitter.com/fxLVqrIgik — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 8, 2024

Its 65 wins over the last two seasons also mark the second-most in program history behind 1976-78.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire