LSU women’s basketball cruises to their eight straight win

The LSU women’s basketball team won their eighth straight game by beating Bradley 77-51. The Tigers used hot shooting and defense to jump out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.

Also, in the first half, LSU went on a 30-0 run and took a 47-12 lead at halftime. However, Bradley kept playing hard and did manage to outscore LSU in the second half 35-30. Coach Kim Mulkey said it should have been a 40-point win, but the second unit turned the ball over and took bad shots.

Alexis Morris led the Tigers in scoring 17 points and added five assists. Faustine Aifuwa had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. It was Aifuwa 19th double-double of the season. Jalin Cherry pitched in with 12 points and four steals, and Ryan Payne added 10 points.

The Tigers shot 44.% from the field while holding Bradley to 32.8% shooting. LSU forced Bradley into 27 turnovers, which led to easy baskets.

“That’s a milestone,” said Head Coach Kim Mulkey. “I also will tell them next game that they have an opportunity to win more games than they did last year.” “(Our guards) can push the ball up the floor as good as anybody. They can defend on-ball as good as anybody. You just tell them, get the rebound and let’s go.”

LSU will play Clemson on Monday in the West Palm Beach Classic. Following that game, Mulkey will see a familiar foe in the Texas Tech Lady Raiders. The LSU women’s head coach is 41-8 against Tech in her Baylor coaching career.