LSU women’s basketball climbs into top 5 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Tigers began the year as the consensus No. 1 team in the country, but it’s been a battle to climb their way back up in the polls since a season-opening loss to Colorado.

Despite winning 13 in a row since then, LSU’s women’s basketball team has remained at No. 7 in the AP Top 25. The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, however, has been more positive in its outlook on Kim Mulkey’s team.

After winning their lone game in blowout fashion against Jacksonville this week, the Tigers have moved up into the top five of the coaches poll, jumping a USC team that couldn’t pull off the win against No. 2 UCLA this week.

LSU has already wrapped up non-conference play and it will begin its SEC slate on Thursday when it hosts Missouri at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

