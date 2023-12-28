LSU women’s basketball appears as a Jeopardy question

It’s always nice when your team makes news off the court and it is for a good reason. Recently, the LSU women’s basketball team appeared as an answer to a question on Jeopardy.

The question read as follows, “In the most-viewed Women’s College game ever, Angel Reese and these Tigers beat Iowa for the NCAA Basketball crown.” As we all know, LSU Women’s basketball won their first national championship under head coach Kim Mulkey with a 102-85 victory over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the finals.

Reese, Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams led the way for the Tigers in that game and helped LSU improve to a 34-2 overall record to end the magical 2022 season.

This season, LSU lost their first game to Colorado but has since gone on a 12-game winning streak with one more game to go before conference play starts on Jan. 4 against the Missouri Tigers.

2023 Sports Highlight Reel for $800 Always a good day when you’re a @Jeopardy answer ✨ pic.twitter.com/66Gf8XDhFP — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) December 28, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire