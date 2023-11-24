LSU women’s basketball’s Angel Reese, Kateri Poole didn’t travel to Cayman Islands

The Tigers will be without two key players as star forward Angel Reese, as well as rotational player Kateri Poole, did not make the trip to the Cayman Islands Classic. Both missed Friday’s opener against Niagara, and they will also miss Saturday’s game against Virginia.

The news was first reported by ESPN.

Reese is now set to miss at least four games since she was benched in the second half of a win over Kent State. It’s currently unclear why either is currently away from the team, and coach Kim Mulkey has declined to go into detail regarding Reese’s status multiple times.

Both players’ statuses will certainly be something to watch as the Tigers face a top-10 team in Virginia Tech after returning from the islands.

