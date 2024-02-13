LSU women’s basketball’s Angel Reese, Aneesah Morrow named to Naismith midseason watchlist

LSU’s 2023-24 women’s basketball team has seen some ups and downs this season, but when it’s on, it’s as good as anyone in the nation.

Both Angel Reese — the star of last year’s national title team — and DePaul transfer Aneesah Morrow have been major contributing factors. As a dynamic duo in the post, they’ve allowed LSU to be one of the top rebounding teams in the nation.

Both were named to the midseason watchlist for the Naismith Player of the Year Trophy, which is given to the best player nationally in both men’s and women’s college basketball.

Reese leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in rebounding average (12.6) and ranks second in the league in points per game (19.5). Morrow’s 17.3 points per game ranks seventh in the conference, and her 9.9 rebounds rank fourth in the SEC. That’s also good for 28th nationally.

Aneesah Morrow and Angel Reese are on the Naismith Player of the Year Award midseason watchlist!

If LSU is ultimately able to repeat as national champions come tournament time, you can be sure this duo will be a primary reason for it.

