LSU-Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl among most-watched postseason games

While bowl games are diminishing in interest, that isn’t the case across the board.

When LSU played Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Day, 4.61 million people tuned in as the Tigers overcame a 14-point deficit to win, marking the largest comeback in program bowl history, according to Sports Media Watch.

That more than doubled the viewership from last year’s game, and it was one of the most-watched bowl games from Week 3. It outperformed every non-College Football Playoff/New Year’s Six game aside from the Citrus Bowl between Tennessee and Iowa.

It was also the most-watched bowl game of the week that didn’t air either on ESPN or ABC.

That game may have served as a preview of what’s to come at LSU in the Garrett Nussmeier era, and it’s one that quite a few people outside the fanbase saw.

