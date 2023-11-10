LSU Wire Roundtable: Staff predictions for Week 11 matchup against Florida

LSU came up short in the game that mattered most last weekend against Alabama on the road, but now it will try to avoid letting one loss become two as a Florida team dealing with its own set of struggles comes to town.

The Gators enter seeking bowl eligibility at 5-4 after a loss to a previously 2-6 Arkansas team that followed a demoralizing blowout against rival Georgia. Coach Billy Napier makes his return to the state of Louisiana for a night game at Tiger Stadium.

LSU enters this one as a heavy favorite. Can it get the job done?

Here’s what our staff thinks about this game.

Tyler Nettuno, Site Editor

I think this is a pretty friendly matchup for the Tigers. Florida has a lot of young players on defense, especially in the secondary, and it could be a long night against the likes of Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. Florida’s offense has taken some strides and will likely be able to score some points against Matt House’s defense, but it won’t be enough from a group that isn’t particularly explosive.

Prediction: LSU 41, Florida 28

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

LSU returns home after its playoff hopes were crushed in Tuscaloosa. It’s looking like Jayden Daniels will play, where he’ll try to give his Heisman campaign new life despite LSU’s 6-3 record. LSU can’t afford to lose this one. Double-digit wins are still in reach and LSU’s a two-touchdown favorite at home. The home crowd should be enough to bring LSU back to life and the Tigers offense will come out on top in another shootout.

Prediction: LSU 42, Florida 35

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

It doesn’t matter if Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier starts for LSU on Saturday night, the Tigers will win the game easily over Florida.

Prediction: LSU 35, Florida 14

Composite Prediction

Prediction: LSU 40, Florida 26

