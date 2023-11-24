LSU Wire Roundtable: Staff predictions for LSU’s regular season finale against Texas A&M

It hasn’t quite been the season LSU fans hoped for, but coach Brian Kelly’s team will look to close the season out strong with another 9-3 regular season as it plays host to Texas A&M.

This Aggies team enters at 7-4 led by an interim coach in Elijah Robinson after firing Jimbo Fisher midway through the season. They’re looking to replicate last year’s season-ending upset in College Station as 5-7 TAMU stunned LSU and ended its College Football Playoff hopes.

The Tigers will hope to avoid that result this time around on their home field. Here’s how our staff sees this one playing out.

Tyler Nettuno, Site Editor

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Last year’s upset looms large in the minds of LSU fans, and this Texas A&M team is improved, even if it wasn’t good enough to keep Fisher around. This Aggies defense is decent but has been a bit banged up, and questions about quarterback health make me question TAMU’s aptitude in a likely shootout.

Prediction: LSU 42, Texas A&M 31

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniels gets one last chance to make his Heisman case in his final Tiger Stadium game. Texas A&M still has talent and will play hard for interim head coach Elijah Robinson, but LSU has more to play for here. The offense has rallied around its stars and young defenders are looking to make a case for 2024. Daniels and the offense put on another fireworks show and LSU wins.

Prediction: LSU 45, Texas A&M 28

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

I think Texas A&M can score some points but in the end, it won’t stop LSU enough for it to matter.

Prediction: LSU 42, Texas A&M 28

Composite Prediction

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Prediction: LSU 43, Texas A&M 29

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire