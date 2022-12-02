LSU Wire Roundtable: Staff predictions for SEC Championship Game vs. Georgia

The Tigers have a major opportunity on Saturday in the first season under head coach Brian Kelly.

Heading to Atlanta to take on the No. 1, undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in front of what should be a UGA-friendly crowd, LSU will look for its second shocking upset of a conference power this season.

Unfortunately, a lot of the stakes have been removed for Kelly’s team. Before last week’s loss to Texas A&M, a win likely would have clinched LSU’s place in the College Football Playoff. Now, at 9-3, all the Tigers are likely playing for is a spot in the New Year’s Six.

The Tigers have a shot to make quite a splash in Kelly’s first season, despite last week’s result. Here’s how our staff thinks this one will play out.

Tyler Nettuno, Editor

We’ve already seen LSU stun one conference power this season, but there are a number of reasons to think Kelly’s squad doesn’t have another similar upset in the tank. That win over Alabama came at home, while this one is at a nominally neutral and de facto UGA-heavy crowd.

The Bulldogs are arguably the most talented team in the entire country and watching the way they bully opponents into submission, it’s easy to see the impact that has. LSU’s offense has looked good for most of the year, but this will be the toughest test yet for Jayden Daniels and crew.

It’s also a big test for Matt House’s defense. Georgia’s offense isn’t elite by any means, but it is formidable, especially with the play from the tight ends led by Brock Bowers. I just don’t think LSU will have enough to stick around in this one.

Prediction: Georgia 31, LSU 13

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

LSU looks to rebound against the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend in the SEC Championship game. I believe this one comes down to the health of Jayden Daniels. If Daniels is close to 100%, I think this one will be a lot closer than people think. The Tigers are out of the national championship picture, so this is their national title game, and they will play like it. Bring on the madness.

Prediction: LSU 27, Georgia 24

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

LSU’s playoff hopes were shot down in College Station. At 9-3, LSU will be on the outside looking in even with a win on Saturday. An undefeated Georgia team is a heavy favorite and rightfully so. Kirby Smart has built a machine in Athens much like the one he came from in Tuscaloosa. LSU is 2-0 and against Smart’s Bulldogs, but I think that changes on Saturday. Georgia is the better team. LSU is headed in the right direction, but it’s not ready to compete here just yet. I think LSU’s defense comes out and responds after last week’s poor performance, but Georgia’s defense will shut down LSU. I think Georgia wins.

Prediction: Georgia 26, LSU 10

Composite Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 27, LSU 17

