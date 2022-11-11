LSU Wire Roundtable: Staff predictions for Week 11 contest at Arkansas

The Tigers now have the target on their back after last Saturday’s win against Alabama. LSU is the team to beat in the SEC West, and it could clinch the division as soon as this weekend with a bit of help from the Crimson Tide.

Arkansas will hope to interrupt that progress and hold onto the Golden Boot for another year as the Tigers come to Fayetteville for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff in Week 11 on Saturday. The Razorbacks enter this one with a winning record at 5-4, though it’s been a bit of a disappointing season.

The Hogs are coming off a loss to Liberty at home in their last outing, but they’ll look to pull off an upset against the division frontrunner and newly crowned College Football Playoff contender.

Here’s how the staff here at LSU Wire sees this one playing out.

Tyler Nettuno, Editor

I think that, as coach Brian Kelly has discussed this week, this game really comes down to LSU’s psychology coming after an emotional win against Alabama. It’s more talented than Arkansas, but with an early kick on the road, this one could get away from the Tigers if they come out of the gates slow.

The Razorbacks have a strong offense but could be without quarterback KJ Jefferson, whose health has been a question mark all week after he was limited on Saturday. It’s hard to imagine this offense would be nearly as successful with backup Malik Hornsby.

Defensively, it’s been a pretty awful situation for the Hogs this season, and Jayden Daniels could be in for another huge game. My gut tells me this one stays relatively close, but I don’t think the Tigers will have to sweat too much.

Prediction: LSU 35, Arkansas 27

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

LSU will travel to Arkansas and secure the SEC West with a win over the Hogs.

Prediction: LSU 42, Arkansas 14

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

Despite LSU’s top 10 ranking and back-to-back wins over top 10 teams, LSU is just a slight favorite. It’s a morning kickoff against an Arkansas team that would love to ruin LSU’s day, get bowl eligible, and hang on to the Golden Boot.

Arkansas’ defense allows big plays, but LSU doesn’t always create them. On the other side, the Razorbacks might be without QB K.J. Jefferson. Matt House could draw up some looks to confuse an inexperienced Malik Hornsby.

I think this ends up resembling LSU’s trip to Gainesville. I expect the LSU offense to come out hot against an inconsistent Arkansas defense, but the Razorbacks will hit some big runs when they have the ball to hang around. I like LSU to win.

Prediction: LSU 31, Arkansas 27

Composite Prediction

Prediction: LSU 36, Arkansas 23

