LSU Wire Roundtable: Staff predictions for Tigers’ regular season finale against Texas A&M

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final week of the regular season, but luckily, there could still be a lot of meaningful football in LSU’s future.

The Tigers are locked into the SEC Championship against Georgia, and if they win out, they’ll likely be heading to the College Football Playoff. For any of that to be a possibility, LSU needs to get past Texas A&M this week.

The Aggies have had a disappointing season, having snapped a six-game losing streak against UMass last week. At 4-7, this team can’t reach bowl eligibility, but it does have the opportunity to play spoiler against the Tigers.

Here’s how our staff sees this one playing out as LSU prepares to take on TAMU, Jimbo Fisher and the 12th man.

Tyler Nettuno, Editor

On paper, the Tigers should roll in this game. Texas A&M has been absolutely hapless so far in SEC play, and there’s no reason to think it will put things together now that bowl hopes are out of reach. Still, coach Brian Kelly was right when he called this one of the most talented teams LSU will face all season. For that reason, I won’t overlook the Aggies.

Freshman quarterback Conner Weigman could be poised for a breakout at some point, but I doubt it comes against Matt House’s defense. The Aggies are solid defensively and could slow LSU down, but it’s hard to imagine the Tigers won’t find some success.

Prediction: LSU 31, Texas A&M 17

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

The most dangerous person in the world is the one that has nothing to lose. Texas A&M has nothing to lose on Saturday night against LSU. This is their last game of the season. This is their championship game. I expect them to come out and look better than they have the past few weeks, but that still won’t be enough as LSU wins the game.

Prediction: LSU 28, Texas A&M 21

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

With a win, LSU reaches 10 wins in Brian Kelly’s first year. The Tigers are already owners of the SEC West title belt and their playoff hopes remain alive. Texas A&M is not a good football team. The offense is among the worst in the P5 and while the defense remains solid, it’s not an elite unit. College Station is a tough place to play, but I think LSU’s defense comes out on fire and Jayden Daniels makes enough plays on offense to get LSU the win.

Prediction: LSU 24, Texas A&M 10

Patrick Conn, College Wire Regional Editor

Texas A&M came into the season with high hopes as a preseason Top 10 team but are having anything but that kind of season. LSU came in unranked and are now the No. 5 team per the latest CFP rankings. The kind of season the Aggies expected to have.

In the final game of the regular season, one should expect that LSU will continue their winning ways. Jayden Daniels will lead the Tigers to their 10th win while Harold Perkins continues wreaking havoc on the Aggies.

Prediction: LSU 37, Texas A&M 14.

Composite Prediction

Prediction: LSU 30, Texas A&M 16

