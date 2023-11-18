LSU Wire Roundtable: Staff predictions as Tigers take on Georgia State in Week 12

After bouncing back with one of the most prolific offensive performances in program history against Florida, LSU is looking to make it two in a row as the Tigers host Georgia State in what should be a tuneup against a Sun Belt team on Saturday night.

The Panthers are 6-4 on the season having dropped four of their last six after starting the year 4-0. Now, they’re looking to pull another colossal upset against an SEC team after beating Tennessee in 2019 and giving Auburn a run for its money in 2021.

Here’s how our staff sees Saturday night’s game against Georgia State playing out.

Tyler Nettuno, Site Editor

LSU’s offense has been able to move the ball at will against even good SEC defenses, so it’s hard to imagine a contest against a Sun Belt opponent will be any different. Georgia State has a good veteran quarterback in Darren Grainger and could move the ball in this game, but it just won’t be nearly enough.

Prediction: LSU 52, Georgia State 10

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

LSU gets a breather from the SEC schedule this week, hosting Georgia State for the first time in program history. Georgia State won’t shy away from the moment, but LSU’s talent will overwhelm. Jayden Daniels keeps the Heisman hype rolling against a poor GSU pass defense and LSU wins.

Prediction: LSU 55, Georgia State 14

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

Tigers take care of business as they get ready for Texas A&M.

Prediction: LSU 63, Georgia State 7

Composite Prediction

Prediction: LSU 57, Georgia State 10

