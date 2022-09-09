LSU Wire Roundtable: Predictions for Week 2 matchup against Southern

LSU desperately needs to get things fixed before SEC play after it was plagued with problems in its Week 1 loss against Florida State.

Brian Kelly’s team has the perfect opportunity to do so on Saturday night when the Southern Jaguars make the cross-Baton Rouge trek to Tiger Stadium for what will be the first-ever matchup between the two schools.

It’s a sold-out crowd, and it should be an electric environment in spite of last week’s disappointing outcome. It’s the last chance to tune things up before SEC play starts against Mississippi State next week, and there’s a lot to improve on.

Here’s how the staff at LSU Wire sees things playing out.

Tyler Nettuno, Editor

As poor as the performance was at times on Sunday night, it wasn’t devoid of reasons for optimism. The offense certainly found a much better rhythm as the game went on, and though the defense disappointed and will be shorthanded moving forward, this unit has a lot of new pieces and should gel together more in each successive week.

Let’s be clear, LSU isn’t going to lose this game. No disrespect to Southern, which is coming off a domineering 86-0 win over NAIA Florida Memorial University, but things aren’t that bleak on the bayou.

I expect the Tigers to look a lot better in this one, and perhaps figure things out in the passing game, as well. [autotag]Kayshon Boutte[/autotag] should be poised for a big game after a quiet opener, and no one on the other side will be equipped to slow him down.

Prediction: LSU 49, Southern 13

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

After a tough loss like the one LSU experienced, teams may go through some sort of hangover. I don’t expect that to happen here. We may see some of the same issues that plagued LSU last week, but they won’t be as evident against an FCS opponent. I think this is a get-right game for LSU.

Prediction: LSU 44, Southern 10

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

LSU will bounce back with a big win over Southern this week. Daniels will have a great game and the defensive line will look better.

Prediction: LSU 56, Southern 14

