LSU Wire Roundtable: Predictions for Week 7 matchup at Florida

Saturday’s contest between Florida and LSU feels like a must-win for both teams.

Both feature first-year head coaches, and both sit at 4-2 with some positive moments (and some not-so-positives). The Tigers are coming off their worst loss of the season against Tennessee, and they’re trying to avoid a losing streak when they travel to take on a Gators squad that has some issues of its own, namely on defense and in the passing game.

One of these two coaches will wake up Sunday at 5-2 and be feeling good about Year 1. The other will be 4-3 and have a lot to work on. Here’s how our staff sees this one playing out.

Tyler Nettuno, Editor

I don’t think LSU played quite as badly against Tennessee as the final score showed, but it clearly demonstrated this team is not ready to compete with some of the more talented teams in the SEC. This week’s challenge is less severe against a Gators team with a number of problems, but it won’t be easy.

Tennessee ran for more than 260 yards, and Florida has one of the league’s best rushing offenses. Quarterback Anthony Richardson can cause all sorts of problems with his mobility, though he’s inconsistent as a passer. However, this defense has struggled and could present an opportunity for LSU to take a step forward on offense.

This seems like a very evenly matched contest. I think it could go either way, but given the fact that it will be under the lights at the Swamp, I’m giving Florida a (slight) edge.

Prediction: Florida 24, LSU 21

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

LSU gets Will Campbell back and that will provide a huge boost to the offensive line. That boost will allow Jayden Daniels to be more comfortable in the pocket and I believe the LSU defense will make some clutch plays to come away with a victory.

Prediction: LSU 28, Florida 24

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

LSU isn’t playing well right now. It squeaked by Auburn and got smoked by Tennessee. The offense has struggled and the defense has given up big plays. At 4-2, it’s hard to gauge where this team is at. The same can be said for the Gators, who also sit at 4-2.

These teams have a lot in common, including first-year head coaches and inconsistent QBs who can do damage on the ground. Neither team needs a win as both are rebuilding, but you get the feeling [autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag] really needs a bounce back. With its back against the wall, I think LSU squeaks out a victory.

Prediction: LSU 27, Florida 24

Patrick Conn, College Wire Regional Editor

LSU was embarrassed last week against Tennessee, but I believe they right the ship this week in Gainesville. LSU had something to prove and Anthony Richardson has been too inconsistent this season and is a turnover waiting to happen.

Prediction: LSU 31, Florida 24

