LSU Wire Roundtable: Predictions for Tigers’ SEC opener against Mississippi State

LSU had a get-right game last weekend in the form of a dominating 72-10 win over Grambling, but the first real test since a disappointing season-opening loss to Florida State will come this weekend when the Tigers open SEC play on the road against Mississippi State.

This will be coach Brian Kelly’s first time coaching in Starkville, and it will be a morning kickoff, which has given LSU fits at times in the past.

It will also be the Tigers’ first look at the new era of Bulldogs football, which has moved away from the air raid and pivoted toward a more run-heavy attack after the passing of Mike Leach and the elevation of former defensive coordinator Zach Arnett.

Here’s how our staff sees what could be a tone-setting game for the rest of LSU’s season playing out.

Tyler Nettuno, Site Editor

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

I’m intrigued by Mississippi State’s new identity, but I don’t think it’s really conducive to a good matchup in this game. We have concerns about LSU on defense, but not really when it comes to the front seven, which now has Maason Smith back in the fold. I think LSU will also have some passing success in this game given the athletes it has at receiver. I’ve got the Tigers winning this one, though in a bit of a low-scoring game, as I expect a bit of a sluggish start in the morning kick.

Prediction: LSU 28, Mississippi State 20

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

This is a must-win for LSU. This team can’t afford to start 1-2 after entering the year with high hopes. Brian Kelly’s LSU has struggled away from home thus far, but I think this is a good matchup for the Tigers. Mississippi State wants to run the ball and LSU has the interior defensive line to counter it. I think the LSU offense can take advantage of an inexperienced MSU secondary.

Prediction: LSU 34, Mississippi State 17

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

This game last year was the one that got the hype train on a roll. This year, it is considered a trap game as the Tigers take on Mississippi State at 11 a.m. I think LSU’s secondary will get burned by Will Rogers a few times, but the Tigers’ offense will prove to be too much for Mississippi State.

Prediction: LSU 42, Mississippi State 28

Composite Prediction

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: LSU 35, Mississippi State 22

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire