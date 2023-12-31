LSU Wire Roundtable: Predictions for ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin

LSU will look to cap off back-to-back 10-win seasons on Monday as it takes on Wisconsin in a New Year’s Day ReliaQuest Bowl matchup.

While the Tigers will be without starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who opted out, it will have potential first-round receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., as well as defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, who makes his return from injury following surgery in October.

The Badgers sit at 7-5 in what has been a somewhat disappointing Year 1 for Luke Fickell, and they’re dealing with some opt-outs of their own, headlined by star running back Braelon Allen.

Here’s how our staff thinks that bowl matchup will play out as quarterback Garrett Nussmeier prepares for his first career start.

Tyler Nettuno, Site Editor

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

We haven’t really seen Nussmeier run the offense over the course of an entire game, but it feels safe to assume the unit will remain productive with all of its weapons in place. While there’s still no reason to trust this Tigers’ defense, if this Badgers team is able to move the ball without its best offensive playmaker in Allen, it would be truly surprising. I don’t expect quite the same beatdown we saw against Purdue last year, but it could be close.

Prediction: LSU 49, Wisconsin 21

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Nussmeier gets his first real chance to prove something in the ReliaQuest Bowl. With Jayden Daniels out, this is Nuss’s offense. He’ll get some help with Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. remaining in the lineup. As for the defense, LSU’s still looking for some young guys to make a jump heading into 2024. I think Nussmeier hits enough big plays and the defense hangs in there and LSU wins.

Prediction: LSU 33, Wisconsin 24

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

I believe that LSU will do to Wisconsin what Georgia did to Florida State in the Orange Bowl. It will be the same type of beatdown that the Tigers gave Purdue last year. Garrett Nussmeier will have a great day and a lot of young players will play well.

Prediction: LSU 63, Wisconsin 7

Composite Prediction

Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: LSU 48, Wisconsin 17

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire