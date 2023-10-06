LSU Wire Roundtable: Predictions for LSU’s must-win game at Missouri in Week 6

Coming off an extremely frustrating performance — particularly on defense — in a 55-49 loss to Ole Miss, LSU enters October with two losses and its season seemingly on the brink.

Its College Football Playoff hopes are all but over, and its dreams of returning to Atlanta as SEC West champion may be on the line this week, as well, when the Tigers hit the road again to take on Missouri.

Mizzou boasts one of the best offenses in the nation and has been very efficient passing the ball, in large part thanks to receiver Luther Burden, who leads the FBS in receiving yards. Still, this feels like a must-win game for an LSU team that looks to be able to score on anyone.

Here’s how our staff sees this one playing out as the Tigers look to avoid falling to 3-3 in Brian Kelly’s second season.

Tyler Nettuno, Site Editor

Concerns about LSU’s defense are well-founded, and Missouri looks like a really bad matchup for this team after the way it played against Ole Miss. Still, I’m not 100% buying a Mizzou team that hasn’t been particularly tested, and I really think LSU will score at will in this game once again. I don’t feel good about this pick, but I think the Tigers get back on track in another stressful, high-scoring game.

Prediction: LSU 35, Missouri 31

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

The LSU defense will be tested again this week in Missouri when it faces one of the best receiver groups in the SEC. It’s hard to imagine the defense playing any worse than it did last week. The entire unit, from the coaches to the players, is feeling the heat right now. I don’t think they’ll be up to their standard just yet on Saturday, but it won’t be as bad. The LSU offense will continue to roll.

Prediction: LSU 37, Missouri 33

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

Both offenses are going to score a lot of points. It could come down to whoever has the ball last in this one.

Prediction: LSU 35, Missouri 31

Composite Prediction

Prediction: LSU 36, Missouri 32

