LSU Wire Roundtable: Predictions for LSU’s Week 4 matchup against Arkansas

After a 41-14 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, LSU feels like a revitalized team.

Other top teams in the SEC have looked human while the Tigers are following a similar script to last year’s improvement throughout the early part of the season. Now, they face what should be a tougher test, but this time it will come at home in Tiger Stadium.

This was a tight game in Fayetteville last season, and quarterback KJ Jefferson didn’t play in that game. LSU is expected to win by a larger margin this time around, but this is a rivalry game that always seems to get squirrely.

Here’s how our staff sees this one playing out.

Tyler Nettuno, Site Editor

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

This was a much tighter game than expected last season, but I expect a much different result in this game. Jefferson playing raises Arkansas’ ceiling, and we still have questions about LSU’s secondary, but I don’t think this is the team that will really test it. LSU’s offense has really clicked the last two weeks, and whether or not Raheim Sanders plays, running the ball on this front won’t be easy. Tigers win it comfortably.

Prediction: LSU 35, Arkansas 17

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

I think LSU stays hot in SEC play behind a strong home crowd. Arkansas is a little banged up while LSU is riding high. Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers will continue to click and the defense continues to settle in. This is a good matchup again for LSU with Arkansas being inexperienced at receiver and offensive tackle. I like LSU.

Prediction: LSU 38, Arkansas 17

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Brian Kelly and the Tigers take care of business at home. Arkansas did not impress me last week against BYU and I do not think they can stop the LSU offense.

Prediction: LSU 42, Arkansas 7

Composite Prediction

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: LSU 38, Arkansas 14

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire