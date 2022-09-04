LSU Wire Roundtable: Predicting winner of Week 1 matchup vs. Florida State

Congratulations!

If you’re an LSU fan reading this, you survived another offseason despite having to wait a day longer than most of the rest of the country. The Tigers — who are looking for their first season-opening win since 2019 — begin the Brian Kelly era on Sunday night with a matchup against the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans under the lights in prime time.

It’s not the usual Group of Five or FCS cupcake many SEC teams start the season out with, though the Seminoles have struggled quite a bit over the last few seasons. LSU is the favorite, albeit only slightly.

Here’s how our staff at LSU Wire expects Kelly’s debut in the purple and gold to go, including score predictions.

Tyler Nettuno, Editor

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

I’m higher on LSU than most seem to be this fall despite the roster turnover. I think Kelly did a fantastic job plugging the holes with experienced transfers, and that experience should be on display Sunday night. Florida State showed some signs of offensive competency last week, and its ground game could be something to keep an eye on. The Tigers, meanwhile, are a bit of a mystery on that side of the ball as Kelly hasn’t even officially named a starter at quarterback. I think they’re a lot more talented, especially on defense, and could win this game by two or more scores. But I’m going with a conservative guess simply because this LSU team feels hard to project.

Prediction: LSU 28, Florida State 20

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

I believe that the Brian Kelly era at LSU will get off to a hot start with a win over the Seminoles. [autotag]BJ Ojulari[/autotag] and the Tigers’ defense will be the key to victory. The new offensive line won’t be perfect, but they will allow the LSU running backs to get a lot of good yards on the ground.

Prediction: LSU 28, Florida State 10

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

I still have a lot of questions about what this LSU team will be. Between the coaching staff and roster, the program is full of fresh faces. New guys will always need some time to gel so LSU fans should temper their expectations.

With that being said, I think LSU is able to squeak out a win here. LSU’s receiver core and defensive line are two of the best units in the country and Florida State doesn’t have the firepower or talent to match them.

Prediction: LSU 30, Florida State 24

Patrick Conn, College Wire Regional Editor

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

For the LSU Tigers to reach the 9-win threshold I set prior to the season they need to win all four of their non-conference games. It begins with the Florida State Seminoles. FSU did what they wanted against Duquesne but it won’t be anywhere close to that easy against Matt House’s defense led by edge rusher BJ Ojulari.

I have LSU as double-digit winners over the hapless Seminoles. I expect to see [autotag]Kayshon Boutte[/autotag] have his way against a defense that surrendered 20+ points in all but one game last year.

Prediction: LSU 34, Florida State 23

