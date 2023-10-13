LSU Wire Roundtable: Predicting the Tigers’ Week 7 SEC West contest vs. Auburn

After playing two games in a row against ranked opponents on the road, LSU is back in Tiger Stadium this week for an SEC West showdown against Auburn.

The Tigers are coming off a much-needed bye after dropping back-to-back games against Texas A&M and Georgia, though it was surprisingly competitive in the latter.

Coach Hugh Freeze’s team enters this game at 3-2 in his first season, and it looks to provide the final nail in the coffin for LSU’s hopes of returning to Atlanta.

As LSU looks to work through some of its problems with a big game against Alabama looming in a few weeks, here’s how our staff thinks this one will play out.

Tyler Nettuno, Site Editor

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

There are no secrets about this LSU team at the moment. The offense is elite, and the defense is anything but elite. I think this Auburn matchup is a good one for LSU on paper, though. The Tigers have struggled against dual-threat quarterbacks, but Auburn also doesn’t have much of a passing game to speak of, which should make it an easier test for LSU’s secondary. No one is slowing down LSU’s offense, and while this game always tends to get weird, I expect LSU to pull away at home.

Prediction: LSU 35, Auburn 20

Will Rosenblatt, Staff Writer

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s defense made some plays in the final moments against Missouri. Back in Tiger Stadium for the first time in a few weeks, the unit has a chance to build on that. Harold Perkins and Maason Smith both played their best games of the year last week. It would be huge if they got rolling the second half of the season. On the other side, the Auburn defensive will provide a challenge to the red hot LSU offense, but Mike Denbrock’s balanced attack should be enough to handle it. I don’t think this will be the level of shootout we’ve seen the last few weeks.

Prediction: LSU 31, Auburn 20

Kyle Richardson, Staff Writer

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It is good vs. good and bad vs. bad in this one. One of the worst passing defenses meets one of the worst passing offenses. In the end, LSU scores too many points for Auburn to overcome.

Prediction: LSU 35, Auburn 14

Patrick Conn, College Wire Senior Editor

Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

It’s the movable force vs the stoppable force when the LSU defense meets the Auburn offense this week in Death Valley. The Bayou Bengals haven’t really shown the ability to stop any offense while War Eagle struggles to score when they need to. Which unit do I trust more? Well in this scenario I have to lean with the LSU defense to make some stops in this game because I have no trust in the Auburn offense led by Payton Thorne.

Jayden Daniels, Brian Thomas Jr., and Malik Nabers will put up enough points against a defense that has only allowed 18.2 points per game up to this point but they haven’t really faced an offense the likes of LSU. Give me the home team to win this one.

Prediction: LSU 37, Auburn 20

Composite Prediction

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: LSU 35, Auburn 19

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire