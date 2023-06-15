LSU a winner from the SEC 2024 schedule release, per On3

The Tigers learned which teams they will face when divisions are eliminated and the SEC expands to 16 teams with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas in 2024.

Many of LSU’s SEC rivalries will be renewed in 2024 as the schedule includes games against Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas A&M in addition to a contest against the newcomer Sooners at Tiger Stadium.

Not all of LSU’s historic rivalries were protected, and it will be strange for the Tigers to not face either Auburn or Mississippi State in 2024.

Still, as far as a conference schedule in a loaded league goes, LSU’s could be a lot worse. On3’s Jesse Simonton noted the Tigers as a winner from the SEC schedule release and said that if coach Brian Kelly can’t lead the team to the College Football Playoff in 2023, he’ll have a good shot in 2024.

The 2024 season is still far away, and in the age of significant college football roster flux, it’s hard to project who will be good and who won’t be more than a year in advance.

But if Kelly continues to build at LSU, this could be a team poised to take advantage of the end of the East-West dichotomy.

