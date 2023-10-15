How LSU can win the SEC West and get to the New Year’s Six

The calendar might have flipped but 2023 is beginning to mirror 2022 in a lot of ways for LSU.

LSU began both seasons with a loss to Florida State despite being favorites in both contests. Both years saw LSU use a week two FCS game to figure things out before making a statement against Mississippi State in Week 3.

2022 and 2023 both had their share of midseason struggles, with LSU dropping a critical conference game only to find its footing over the next few weeks.

Now at 5-2, the 2023 Tigers have the same record the 2022 Tigers did seven weeks in.

The vibes are different, though. Last year’s squad was an upstart crew exceeding expectations while this year’s group had its playoff hopes all but dashed in September.

But as Brian Kelly pointed out postgame on Saturday night, there’s still a lot to play for. LSU can win the SEC West, firmly putting the Tigers in contention for a New Year’s Six bowl.

Here’s where things stand in the SEC West:

Alabama is in control with an 4-0 conference record and the head to head tiebreaker over Ole Miss.

Ole Miss and LSU both have one conference loss, but the Rebels would have the head-to-head tiebreaker with LSU.

A three-way tie is possible if LSU and Ole Miss both win out. That potentially leads to a round-robin situation where LSU beat Alabama, who beat Ole Miss, who beat LSU. If that happens, the tiebreaker gets complicated.

That three-way tie is unlikely. LSU doesn’t technically control its own destiny, but according to FPI, Ole Miss’ chances of winning out are just 11.3%. The Rebels remaining schedule includes three SEC road games, including one at Georgia.

LSU’s path isn’t easy either, with that game in Tuscaloosa being its toughest test. Even if the Tigers survive there, they have November meetings with Florida and Texas A&M teams that could be rounding into form.

But if the LSU defense keeps trending up and it can figure out a way to run the table, odds are you’re looking at the SEC West champs.

LSU would enter the SEC title game with just two losses, a better spot than where it was with its 9-3 record last year. It’s hard to imagine an LSU team that went 10-2 in the regular season and won the SEC West missing the NY6.

There’s still time for LSU to flip the narrative on this year. The Tigers had playoff hopes entering the year, but the more reasonable goal was always the NY6. That objective is still in play for LSU.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire