LSU wide receivers, potential Giants targets, dealing with shoulder issues

The New York Giants hold the sixth overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft this Thursday night in Detroit. It is widely believed that if they can’t snag one of the top quarterbacks in the class, they’ll take one of the three stud wide receivers instead.

Those choices could be slimming as veteran NFL reporter Albert Breer is reporting that both stud receivers from LSU — Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. — are dealing with shoulder issues that will need surgery at some point.

Both of LSU’s star receivers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers, have issues with their left shoulders. The risk here is considered relatively minimal — in both cases, there’s a chance the player may have to have the shoulder surgically repaired after the 2024 season. Bryan Bresee, the Saints’ first-round pick last year, had a similar situation with his shoulder coming into the draft last year.

Nabers is a top 10 pick and Thomas is expected to go in the first round as well. Both players performed well in their pre-draft workouts and showed little to no sign of being affected by the shoulder issues, so we’ll see if causes either player to fall in the order come Thursday night.

With Marvin Harrison Jr. likely gone by the time the Giants are on the clock at No. 6, they could simply shift gears from Nabers to Washington’s Rome Odunze, who is also considered a top 10 caliber wideout.

