LSU wide receiver named a spring practice standout by On3

Kyren Lacy transferred to LSU last year after spending two seasons playing for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

In 14 games as a Tiger last year, he hauled in 24 passes for 268 yards. He spent last season mastering the new offensive scheme. This year, with the loss of Kayshon Boutte, the Tigers need another wide receiver to step up for them.

Lacy proved that he could be that guy during the spring game last weekend. He ended the game with four receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown came off of a tremendous one-handed catch and a lot of broken tackles as he streaked down the field.

Those stats earned him a spot on On3’s spring practice standouts list.

Lacy delivered one of the top plays of spring game season during LSU’s spring game on Saturday, an acrobatic, leaping one-handed catch that he turned into a 70-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. It capped an impressive spring for the 6-foot-2, 212-pound Lacy, a former Louisiana transfer who recorded 24 catches for 268 yards last year in his first season at LSU. “He’s come a long way,” a source said. Lacy had totals of 50 catches, 668 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons at Louisiana before transferring to the Tigers.

Hopefully, Lacy can carry the momentum from the spring into the fall as LSU looks to win back-to-back SEC West titles.

