LSU well-positioned with four-star offensive tackle from Utah

LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis has proven to be one of the best recruiters in the country in the last few cycles. The lone assistant retained from Ed Orgeron’s staff, he continues to land blue-chip after blue-chip. Davis has found success in Louisiana and on a national level.

He’s at it again, with LSU positioning itself to land offensive tackle Darius Afalava, a top 500 recruit from Utah.

According to On3 and 247Sports, Afalava is a three-star. Rivals, however, slates him as a four-star recruit. On3’s Industry Rankings rank Afalava the 23rd-best tackle in the class.

Afalava has visited LSU in the past and reportedly is set to take an official visit with the Tigers in the future.

Loaded weekend of visitors as #LSU hosts Texas A&M… 5⭐️ QB George MacIntyre 4⭐️ (JUCO) DL Jaden Hamlin 4⭐️ DB Tae Harris 4⭐️ OL Darius Afalava And More ⬇️ (VIP) https://t.co/qudMCgZK7B pic.twitter.com/Di2SYOtK6O — Bryce Koon (@bryce_koon) November 25, 2023

Per the On3 Prediction Machine, LSU is the leading candidate with a 44.1% chance to land the tackle from Utah. Oregon, Michigan State and Arkansas also remain in pursuit.

There’s a long way to go on this one, but LSU could be in a good spot to further bolster its offensive line and add to the top-ranked 2025 class.

