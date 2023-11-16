LSU to wear purple uniform combo Saturday night against Georgia State

LSU historically uses its non-conference games to don different uniform combos than its classic ones, and Saturday’s home game against Georgia State to finish up the non-conference slate will be no different.

On Thursday, the Tigers announced that they would be donning their purple uniforms for the Week 12 matchup against the Panthers. LSU hasn’t worn the purple uniforms yet in 2023, last wearing them in a win over New Mexico in September 2022.

The Tigers are a heavy favorite as they host Georgia State on Saturday. They’re looking to make it their second win in a row after they bounced back from the loss to Alabama with a 52-35 win over Florida on Saturday.

LSU will take on Georgia State on Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

