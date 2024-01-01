LSU to wear purple jerseys against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl

The Tigers will wrap up the 2023 campaign on Monday when they take on Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, and they’ll do so in some alternate threads.

LSU announced that it will be wearing purple jerseys for the game against the Badgers while it will wear gold pants and its typical gold helmet, as well.

The Tigers are looking to finish up the season by picking up win No. 10, and it would mark back-to-back 10-win seasons under Brian Kelly. It will attempt to do so in a uniform combination it hasn’t worn in two years, though it did wear purple jerseys in the win over Georgia State in November.

It will also be just the fourth time the Tigers have worn purple jerseys in a bowl game and the first since 2000.

Switching it up for the bowl game Gold Purple Gold pic.twitter.com/XXjP940WPm — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 1, 2024

Well. Unless they stitched the bowl logo on white as well. Looks like LSU will be in Purple. We haven’t worn 🟡🟣🟡 in like two years. pic.twitter.com/pIs1M5TERa — LSU Uni-Tracker (@LSUUnis) January 1, 2024

LSU will face Wisconsin at Raymond James Stadium at 11 a.m. CT on Monday morning.

