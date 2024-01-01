LSU vs. Wisconsin: Predictions and latest odds for the ReliaQuest Bowl

Quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023.

The 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl is ready to go as the No. 13 LSU Tigers (9-3) get ready to take on the Wisconsin Badgers (7-5). While several stars have already opted out of this matchup, including Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, this is still sure to be a great game.

Wisconsin won back-to-back games to end the season after suffering their worst loss of the season to Northwestern, and while two starters on the offensive line as well as two of the Badgers' top four receivers have opted out of this game, the Badgers top wideout, Will Paulding, is expected to play.

In the absence of Jayden Daniels, the Tigers will turn to sophomore quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Nussmeier went 17-of-33 for 196 yards and a touchdown on the season. His touchdown came at the end of LSU's 62-0 win over Army on October 21.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl.

Predictions for LSU vs. Wisconsin:

Sportsbook Wire: Over 56.5

Sportsbook Wire points out that the LSU Tigers have gone over their projected point total in 10 of 11 games with an over/under this season. While Wisconsin has only hit the over in four of their games this season, they have kept most of their biggest playmakers on offense. The same cannot be said for LSU, but they still have the potential to be an offensive powerhouse without Daniels.

CBS Sports: LSU (-8.5)

The CBS Sports staff writes, "Yes, it's terrifying to put yourself in a position where you need to trust the LSU defense to keep an opponent out of the end zone, but that's where we find ourselves here. The good news for us is, even at full strength, Wisconsin's offense hasn't been prolific in 2023, and it won't be at full-strength here."

Fox Sports: LSU Moneyline

Bryan Fischer writes, "This is a nice opportunity for Luke Fickell to showcase that he’s got the Badgers back on track, while opposite number Brian Kelly is certainly hoping not to put an exclamation point on a disappointing year."

BetMGM: LSU Moneyline

BetMGM predicts that the LSU Tigers have a 75 percent chance to win this game outright. However, their game model also predicts that the Badgers have a 62 percent chance to cover the spread. With all the absence of Jayden Daniels at QB, it's hard to predict what kind of offense LSU will showcase, so perhaps the LSU moneyline is safer than the spread.

ReliaQuest Bowl odds:

The Tigers are favorites to defeat the Badgers, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Sunday afternoon:

Spread: LSU (-8.5)

Moneyline: LSU (-350); Wisconsin (+270)

Over/under: 56.5

How to watch ReliaQuest Bowl: LSU vs. Wisconsin

When: Monday, January 1, 2024

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Sling TV, FuboTV

Watch the ReliaQuest Bowl: Catch LSU-Wisconsin with Fubo

College Football Playoff: Yes, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh can be odd and frustrating. But college football needs him.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ReliaQuest Bowl: Predictions, odds and updates for LSU vs. Wisconsin