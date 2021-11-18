LSU vs ULM: Tigers vs Warhawks in the “Tale of the Tape”
Not sure if you have heard but the LSU Tigers have an opportunity to get their fifth win of the season. This one comes against in-state rivals the ULM Warhawks, I used the term rivals very loosely. These teams have met on the football field just three times since 2003. The Tigers have won each time by a combined 131-7 margin. The Warhawks’ lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter of the first-ever matchup.
There has been a false narrative that the LSU Tigers have nothing to play for in the final two games after losing five of the last six games. They still have a bowl game on the table, they just have to get through ULM and Texas A&M. If they can find a way to win both, they will get to a bowl game. Why is playing in a lower-tier bowl game important?
It might not be the sexy bowl matchups that were being dreamed of heading into the season but it isn’t just the game itself. With a bowl game, you get extra practice days. More time for the younger players on the team to get reps, especially if we see some players who might be NFL draft prospects opting out. While Ed Orgeron won’t be back, it remains to be seen if some of the staff are holdovers. Their evaluations will be critical for the next head coach of the LSU Tigers.
With all that being said, we preview the Tigers-Warhawks game in this week’s tale of the tape.
Quarterback Comparison
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
No quarterback really won the starting job last week so Ed Orgeron is sticking with Max Johnson by default. Or maybe trying to keep his brother, Jake in the mix to come to LSU as part of the 2022 class. Not really sure which way to lean as neither quarterback give me any confidence moving forward. As long as Jake Peetz and DJ Mangas are involved in playcalling, it really doesn’t matter.
A look at the quarterback comparison
Rogers
vs
Johnson
6-0
Ht
6-5
188
Wt
219
Freshman
Class
Sophomore
103
Comp
181
164
Att
302
62.8
Comp %
59.9
1,259
Yards
2,189
7.7
YPA
7.2
8-3
TD-INT
22-6
Edge: Max Johnson
Johnson is the more experienced and frankly has better numbers due to a pass-first offense. It could be more of the same from a week ago where Garrett Nussmeier gets playing time in this game, but just how much is the question.
The thing to watch out for is Chandler Rogers’ ability to run the football, he leads the Warhawks in rushing attempts this year.
Running Backs Comparison
(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Breaking down the running backs
Henry
vs
Davis-Price
5-10
Ht
6-1
196
Wt
232
Sophomore
Class
Junior
122
Att
171
479
Yards
838
3.9
YPC
4.9
4
TDs
6
1
100-yard games
4
339 (2.78/car)
Yards After Contact
478 (2.8/car)
Edge: Ty Davis-Price
Easily we go with TDP. The player that not that long ago set the LSU school record for most rushing yards in a single game. Price has the opportunity to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his Tigers career.
Wide Receiver comparison
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Breaking down the Boogie Knight vs Jack Bech comparison
Knight
vs
Bech
5-10
Ht
6-2
191
Wt
207
Junior
Class
Freshman
10
Games
10
60
Targets
59
38
Rec
37
63.3
Catch %
62.7
484
Yards
432
12.7
YPR
11.7
1
TDs
3
Edge: Jack Bech
Given the lack of a passing game, and how much the Tigers have leaned on the passing game this year it is clear. Knight has more yards but Bech is more of the scoring threat. You could insert any number of a handful of these pass catchers and I would likely give them the edge.
When LSU has the ball
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)
LSU vs ULM
Passing Offense
254.4 (45th)
293.4 (127th)
Passing Defense
Rushing Offense
111.5 (114th)
169.2 (89th)
Rushing Defense
Total Offense
365.9 (94th)
462.6 (122nd)
Total Defense
Scoring Offense
27.1 (72nd)
35.4 (115th)
Scoring Defense
Points Per Play
0.36 (76th)
0.51 (116th)
Points Per Play
When ULM has the ball
(Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)
ULM vs LSU
Passing Offense
197.4 (102nd)
238.4 (82nd)
Passing Defense
Rushing Offense
128.4 (97th)
147.5 (64th)
Rushing Defense
Total Offense
325.8 (114th)
385.9 (69th)
Total Defense
Scoring Offense
22.1 (109th)
26.6 (70th)
Scoring Defense
Points Per Play
0.31 (99th)
0.39 (73rd)
Points Per Play
