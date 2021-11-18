LSU vs ULM: Tigers vs Warhawks in the “Tale of the Tape”

Not sure if you have heard but the LSU Tigers have an opportunity to get their fifth win of the season. This one comes against in-state rivals the ULM Warhawks, I used the term rivals very loosely. These teams have met on the football field just three times since 2003. The Tigers have won each time by a combined 131-7 margin. The Warhawks’ lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter of the first-ever matchup.

There has been a false narrative that the LSU Tigers have nothing to play for in the final two games after losing five of the last six games. They still have a bowl game on the table, they just have to get through ULM and Texas A&M. If they can find a way to win both, they will get to a bowl game. Why is playing in a lower-tier bowl game important?

It might not be the sexy bowl matchups that were being dreamed of heading into the season but it isn’t just the game itself. With a bowl game, you get extra practice days. More time for the younger players on the team to get reps, especially if we see some players who might be NFL draft prospects opting out. While Ed Orgeron won’t be back, it remains to be seen if some of the staff are holdovers. Their evaluations will be critical for the next head coach of the LSU Tigers.

With all that being said, we preview the Tigers-Warhawks game in this week’s tale of the tape.

Quarterback Comparison

No quarterback really won the starting job last week so Ed Orgeron is sticking with Max Johnson by default. Or maybe trying to keep his brother, Jake in the mix to come to LSU as part of the 2022 class. Not really sure which way to lean as neither quarterback give me any confidence moving forward. As long as Jake Peetz and DJ Mangas are involved in playcalling, it really doesn’t matter.

A look at the quarterback comparison

Rogers vs Johnson 6-0 Ht 6-5 188 Wt 219 Freshman Class Sophomore 103 Comp 181 164 Att 302 62.8 Comp % 59.9 1,259 Yards 2,189 7.7 YPA 7.2 8-3 TD-INT 22-6

Edge: Max Johnson

Johnson is the more experienced and frankly has better numbers due to a pass-first offense. It could be more of the same from a week ago where Garrett Nussmeier gets playing time in this game, but just how much is the question.

The thing to watch out for is Chandler Rogers’ ability to run the football, he leads the Warhawks in rushing attempts this year.

Running Backs Comparison

Breaking down the running backs

Henry vs Davis-Price 5-10 Ht 6-1 196 Wt 232 Sophomore Class Junior 122 Att 171 479 Yards 838 3.9 YPC 4.9 4 TDs 6 1 100-yard games 4 339 (2.78/car) Yards After Contact 478 (2.8/car)

Edge: Ty Davis-Price

Easily we go with TDP. The player that not that long ago set the LSU school record for most rushing yards in a single game. Price has the opportunity to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his Tigers career.

Wide Receiver comparison

Breaking down the Boogie Knight vs Jack Bech comparison

Knight vs Bech 5-10 Ht 6-2 191 Wt 207 Junior Class Freshman 10 Games 10 60 Targets 59 38 Rec 37 63.3 Catch % 62.7 484 Yards 432 12.7 YPR 11.7 1 TDs 3

Edge: Jack Bech

Given the lack of a passing game, and how much the Tigers have leaned on the passing game this year it is clear. Knight has more yards but Bech is more of the scoring threat. You could insert any number of a handful of these pass catchers and I would likely give them the edge.

When LSU has the ball

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

LSU vs ULM

Passing Offense 254.4 (45th) 293.4 (127th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 111.5 (114th) 169.2 (89th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 365.9 (94th) 462.6 (122nd) Total Defense Scoring Offense 27.1 (72nd) 35.4 (115th) Scoring Defense Points Per Play 0.36 (76th) 0.51 (116th) Points Per Play

When ULM has the ball

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

ULM vs LSU

Passing Offense 197.4 (102nd) 238.4 (82nd) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 128.4 (97th) 147.5 (64th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 325.8 (114th) 385.9 (69th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 22.1 (109th) 26.6 (70th) Scoring Defense Points Per Play 0.31 (99th) 0.39 (73rd) Points Per Play

