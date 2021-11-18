LSU vs ULM: Tigers vs Warhawks in the “Tale of the Tape”

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Conn
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Not sure if you have heard but the LSU Tigers have an opportunity to get their fifth win of the season. This one comes against in-state rivals the ULM Warhawks, I used the term rivals very loosely. These teams have met on the football field just three times since 2003. The Tigers have won each time by a combined 131-7 margin. The Warhawks’ lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter of the first-ever matchup.

Related

LSU vs UL-Monroe: Short series history filled with Tigers domination

There has been a false narrative that the LSU Tigers have nothing to play for in the final two games after losing five of the last six games. They still have a bowl game on the table, they just have to get through ULM and Texas A&M. If they can find a way to win both, they will get to a bowl game. Why is playing in a lower-tier bowl game important?

It might not be the sexy bowl matchups that were being dreamed of heading into the season but it isn’t just the game itself. With a bowl game, you get extra practice days. More time for the younger players on the team to get reps, especially if we see some players who might be NFL draft prospects opting out. While Ed Orgeron won’t be back, it remains to be seen if some of the staff are holdovers. Their evaluations will be critical for the next head coach of the LSU Tigers.

List

Devil's Advocate: What if it isn't Mel Tucker or Jimbo Fisher?

With all that being said, we preview the Tigers-Warhawks game in this week’s tale of the tape.

Quarterback Comparison

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

No quarterback really won the starting job last week so Ed Orgeron is sticking with Max Johnson by default. Or maybe trying to keep his brother, Jake in the mix to come to LSU as part of the 2022 class. Not really sure which way to lean as neither quarterback give me any confidence moving forward. As long as Jake Peetz and DJ Mangas are involved in playcalling, it really doesn’t matter.

A look at the quarterback comparison

Rogers

vs

Johnson

6-0

Ht

6-5

188

Wt

219

Freshman

Class

Sophomore

103

Comp

181

164

Att

302

62.8

Comp %

59.9

1,259

Yards

2,189

7.7

YPA

7.2

8-3

TD-INT

22-6

Edge: Max Johnson

Johnson is the more experienced and frankly has better numbers due to a pass-first offense. It could be more of the same from a week ago where Garrett Nussmeier gets playing time in this game, but just how much is the question.

The thing to watch out for is Chandler Rogers’ ability to run the football, he leads the Warhawks in rushing attempts this year.

Running Backs Comparison

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Breaking down the running backs

Henry

vs

Davis-Price

5-10

Ht

6-1

196

Wt

232

Sophomore

Class

Junior

122

Att

171

479

Yards

838

3.9

YPC

4.9

4

TDs

6

1

100-yard games

4

339 (2.78/car)

Yards After Contact

478 (2.8/car)

Edge: Ty Davis-Price

Easily we go with TDP. The player that not that long ago set the LSU school record for most rushing yards in a single game. Price has the opportunity to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his Tigers career.

Wide Receiver comparison

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Breaking down the Boogie Knight vs Jack Bech comparison

Knight

vs

Bech

5-10

Ht

6-2

191

Wt

207

Junior

Class

Freshman

10

Games

10

60

Targets

59

38

Rec

37

63.3

Catch %

62.7

484

Yards

432

12.7

YPR

11.7

1

TDs

3

Edge: Jack Bech

Given the lack of a passing game, and how much the Tigers have leaned on the passing game this year it is clear. Knight has more yards but Bech is more of the scoring threat. You could insert any number of a handful of these pass catchers and I would likely give them the edge.

When LSU has the ball

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

LSU vs ULM

Passing Offense

254.4 (45th)

293.4 (127th)

Passing Defense

Rushing Offense

111.5 (114th)

169.2 (89th)

Rushing Defense

Total Offense

365.9 (94th)

462.6 (122nd)

Total Defense

Scoring Offense

27.1 (72nd)

35.4 (115th)

Scoring Defense

Points Per Play

0.36 (76th)

0.51 (116th)

Points Per Play

When ULM has the ball

(Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

ULM vs LSU

Passing Offense

197.4 (102nd)

238.4 (82nd)

Passing Defense

Rushing Offense

128.4 (97th)

147.5 (64th)

Rushing Defense

Total Offense

325.8 (114th)

385.9 (69th)

Total Defense

Scoring Offense

22.1 (109th)

26.6 (70th)

Scoring Defense

Points Per Play

0.31 (99th)

0.39 (73rd)

Points Per Play

1

1

Recommended Stories