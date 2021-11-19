LSU vs ULM: Staff predictions and expert picks for Tigers-Warhawks

Patrick Conn
·2 min read
With LSU and ULM set to kick off on Saturday night down on the Bayou, we give our predictions for the game.

Lance Dawe, Contributor

LSU handles business against a ULM team that is on a bit of a slide. Will there be offensive bumps in the road with Max Johnson? Probably. But not enough to give the Warhawks a chance to win.

LSU 45, ULM 6

Patrick Conn, Site Editor

Looking at this matchup, it just looks like an opportunity to work some things out for the LSU Tigers. Their offense needs to build some confidence based on the last few weeks. In the last three games, the Tigers have the 124th-ranked offense in points per play, 0.189. With Nussmeier redshirting, it will be up to Johnson to get them back on track.

LSU 38, ULM 3

We take a look at who the experts are picking in this game.

Expert Picks

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports SEC Experts

Zach Abolverdi, Gainesville Sun: LSU

Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune: LSU

Cory Diaz, The Greenville News: LSU

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: LSU

Aria Gerson, The Tennessean: LSU

Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: LSU

Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News: LSU

Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger: LSU

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: LSU

Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger: LSU

Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist: LSU

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald: LSU

Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: LSU

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report

LSU 42, ULM 10

Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports

The Warhawks have the worst offense and second-worst defense in the Sun Belt, and it’s clear at this point that Garrett Nussmeier and Max Johnson are auditioning for the top spot on the depth chart to the yet-to-be-hired staff. That means that coach Ed Orgeron will not take his foot off of the gas for the full four quarters and earn some offensive momentum heading into next week’s rivalry game vs. Texas A&M.

Pick: LSU

Pete Fiutak, College Football News

After such a painfully disappointing season, LSU is going to want to have some fun.

It’s been a rough run, but now there’s a break for the first time since beating Central Michigan back in mid-September.

The offense will be balanced against the ULM defense, the defense will come up with enough third down big plays to matter, and the team will keep alive bowl hopes with Texas A&M to close things out next week.

LSU 44, ULM 10

