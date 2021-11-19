LSU vs ULM: Staff predictions and expert picks for Tigers-Warhawks

With LSU and ULM set to kick off on Saturday night down on the Bayou, we give our predictions for the game.

Lance Dawe, Contributor

LSU handles business against a ULM team that is on a bit of a slide. Will there be offensive bumps in the road with Max Johnson? Probably. But not enough to give the Warhawks a chance to win.

LSU 45, ULM 6

Patrick Conn, Site Editor

Looking at this matchup, it just looks like an opportunity to work some things out for the LSU Tigers. Their offense needs to build some confidence based on the last few weeks. In the last three games, the Tigers have the 124th-ranked offense in points per play, 0.189. With Nussmeier redshirting, it will be up to Johnson to get them back on track.

LSU 38, ULM 3

We take a look at who the experts are picking in this game.

Expert Picks

USA TODAY Sports SEC Experts

Zach Abolverdi, Gainesville Sun: LSU Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune: LSU Cory Diaz, The Greenville News: LSU Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: LSU Aria Gerson, The Tennessean: LSU Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: LSU Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News: LSU Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger: LSU Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: LSU Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger: LSU Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist: LSU Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald: LSU Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: LSU

LSU 42, ULM 10

The Warhawks have the worst offense and second-worst defense in the Sun Belt, and it’s clear at this point that Garrett Nussmeier and Max Johnson are auditioning for the top spot on the depth chart to the yet-to-be-hired staff. That means that coach Ed Orgeron will not take his foot off of the gas for the full four quarters and earn some offensive momentum heading into next week’s rivalry game vs. Texas A&M. Pick: LSU