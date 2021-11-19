LSU vs ULM: Staff predictions and expert picks for Tigers-Warhawks
With LSU and ULM set to kick off on Saturday night down on the Bayou, we give our predictions for the game.
Lance Dawe, Contributor
LSU handles business against a ULM team that is on a bit of a slide. Will there be offensive bumps in the road with Max Johnson? Probably. But not enough to give the Warhawks a chance to win.
LSU 45, ULM 6
Patrick Conn, Site Editor
Looking at this matchup, it just looks like an opportunity to work some things out for the LSU Tigers. Their offense needs to build some confidence based on the last few weeks. In the last three games, the Tigers have the 124th-ranked offense in points per play, 0.189. With Nussmeier redshirting, it will be up to Johnson to get them back on track.
LSU 38, ULM 3
We take a look at who the experts are picking in this game.
Expert Picks
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Sports SEC Experts
Zach Abolverdi, Gainesville Sun: LSU
Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune: LSU
Cory Diaz, The Greenville News: LSU
Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: LSU
Aria Gerson, The Tennessean: LSU
Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: LSU
Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News: LSU
Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger: LSU
Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: LSU
Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger: LSU
Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist: LSU
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald: LSU
Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: LSU
Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report
LSU 42, ULM 10
Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports
The Warhawks have the worst offense and second-worst defense in the Sun Belt, and it’s clear at this point that Garrett Nussmeier and Max Johnson are auditioning for the top spot on the depth chart to the yet-to-be-hired staff. That means that coach Ed Orgeron will not take his foot off of the gas for the full four quarters and earn some offensive momentum heading into next week’s rivalry game vs. Texas A&M.
Pick: LSU
Pete Fiutak, College Football News
After such a painfully disappointing season, LSU is going to want to have some fun.
It’s been a rough run, but now there’s a break for the first time since beating Central Michigan back in mid-September.
The offense will be balanced against the ULM defense, the defense will come up with enough third down big plays to matter, and the team will keep alive bowl hopes with Texas A&M to close things out next week.
LSU 44, ULM 10