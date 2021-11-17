LSU vs ULM Prediction, Game Preview
LSU vs ULM prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20
LSU vs ULM How To Watch
Date: Saturday, November 20
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: LSU (4-6), ULM (4-6)
LSU vs ULM Game Preview
Why ULM Will Win
It’s a funky Warhawk team coached by Terry Bowden and an excellent staff that got extremely creating throughout the year just to get to four wins.
There isn’t any one thing this team does well, but it does a great job at not screwing up. It doesn’t have a huge turnover issue – outside of a few rough games – it takes the ball away, and it’s one of the best teams in the country at limiting penalties.
Just how much is LSU going to care?
This isn’t the final home game – that’s next week against Texas A&M. The program is playing out the string losing five of its last six games – with only the strange win over Florida as a brief respite of fun.
When ULM comes up with three takeaways, it usually wins. LSU might not be ultra-focused, but …
Why LSU Will Win
ULM doesn’t have enough of an offense to keep up if LSU give even a decent effort here. The Warhawk offensive line gives up a ton of plays in the backfield, there isn’t a downfield passing game, and LSU should be able to take advantage of it all.
The Tigers are great at getting into the backfield, the pass rush should own the game for stretches, and when it comes to penalties, LSU is the best in the nation in fewest yards on flags.
What’s Going To Happen
After such a painfully disappointing season, LSU is going to want to have some fun.
It’s been a rough run, but now there’s a break for the first time since beating Central Michigan back in mid-September.
The offense will be balanced against the ULM defense, the defense will come up with enough third down big plays to matter, and the team will keep alive bowl hopes with Texas A&M to close things out next week.
LSU vs ULM Prediction, Lines
LSU 44, ULM 10
Line: LSU -29, o/u: 58.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 2
5: Tummyache Soak
1: Adele 30
