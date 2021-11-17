LSU vs ULM prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

LSU vs ULM How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: LSU (4-6), ULM (4-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

LSU vs ULM Game Preview

Why ULM Will Win

It’s a funky Warhawk team coached by Terry Bowden and an excellent staff that got extremely creating throughout the year just to get to four wins.

There isn’t any one thing this team does well, but it does a great job at not screwing up. It doesn’t have a huge turnover issue – outside of a few rough games – it takes the ball away, and it’s one of the best teams in the country at limiting penalties.

Just how much is LSU going to care?

This isn’t the final home game – that’s next week against Texas A&M. The program is playing out the string losing five of its last six games – with only the strange win over Florida as a brief respite of fun.

When ULM comes up with three takeaways, it usually wins. LSU might not be ultra-focused, but …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

Why LSU Will Win

ULM doesn’t have enough of an offense to keep up if LSU give even a decent effort here. The Warhawk offensive line gives up a ton of plays in the backfield, there isn’t a downfield passing game, and LSU should be able to take advantage of it all.

The Tigers are great at getting into the backfield, the pass rush should own the game for stretches, and when it comes to penalties, LSU is the best in the nation in fewest yards on flags.

– NFL Expert Picks: CFN Week 11

What’s Going To Happen

After such a painfully disappointing season, LSU is going to want to have some fun.

It’s been a rough run, but now there’s a break for the first time since beating Central Michigan back in mid-September.

Story continues

The offense will be balanced against the ULM defense, the defense will come up with enough third down big plays to matter, and the team will keep alive bowl hopes with Texas A&M to close things out next week.

– College Football Schedule: Week 12 Predictions, Lines

LSU vs ULM Prediction, Lines

LSU 44, ULM 10

Line: LSU -29, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

Bowl Projections | Heisman Race

College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?

Coach Hot Seat Top 10 | Bowl Bubble: Who’s In, Out