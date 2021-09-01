LSU vs UCLA Prediction, Game Preview

LSU vs UCLA prediction and game preview.

LSU vs UCLA Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Network: FOX

LSU (0-0) vs UCLA (1-0) Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

LSU is going to be good again.

No, it’s not the 2019 version that ripped through the college football world on the way to the national title, but it’s also not going to be the rebuilding 2020 version that tried hard but had way too many problems on both sides of the ball.

QB Max Johnson has been in big games and big moments in his limited time in the system, and he should get time behind a big line full of NFL prospects and future SEC all-stars.

It’s the other side of the ball that should be the big difference.

The defense that totally crashed and burned last year gets a new coordinator in Daronte Jones, but it returns what should be the best corner pair in college football in Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks.

The secondary might have struggled last season overall, but it came up with a whole lot of picks and it’s about to be helped more by an improved pass rush.

UCLA might have been great in the 44-10 win over Hawaii, but it got away with a rough day from QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He only hit half of his passes for 130 yards and a touchdown as the running game and defense took over in the win, but …

Why UCLA Will Win

DTR is better than he showed on Saturday. That’s why you schedule Hawaii to start the season instead of LSU – the hope is for the kinks to be worked out and the timing to be down now.

Even with the passing attack off, the Bruin offense worked thanks to a huge day from the O line and top running backs. Brittain Brown ran for 78 yards and a touchdown and Michigan transfer Zach Charbonnet ripped off 106 yards and three touchdowns on six carries.

No, UCLA won’t run for 244 yards and four scores on LSU, but as the Week 0 game showed, the lines are in place to battle with a team as good as what’s coming to Pasadena.

What’s Going To Happen

UCLA will come out red hot.

The defense will be flying all over the field, Thompson-Robinson will be great on his first two drives, and social media will be all over the Bruins as they get out to an early lead.

But LSU will work their way back.

They lines will start to take over as the game goes on, the secondary will clamp down and pick off a few passes, and Johnson will overcome a mediocre first half with a great final 30 minutes.

UCLA will look great against a terrific team, but it’s not going to have quite enough to pull off the win in the final ten minutes. It’ll have two late drives with take the momentum back, but LSU will hold firm on both of them.

LSU vs UCLA Prediction, Line

LSU 34, UCLA 27

LSU -3, o/u: 65

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: The Many Saints of Newark

1: Space Jam: A New Legacy

