LSU vs. UAB: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Senior Night in Week 12

For the last time in 2022, the Tigers are set to take the field at Death Valley on Saturday night. LSU hosts the UAB Blazers on Senior Night having already clinched a spot in the SEC title game in Atlanta.

However, the Tigers still have a lot to play for in this one as they remain in the College Football Playoff discussion. However, with two losses, another slip-up would surely put those hopes to bed.

The Tigers draw a 5-5 UAB team in the midst of a down year under interim coach Bryant Vincent, who took over after former coach Bill Clark retired in June. The Blazers snapped a three-game losing streak last weekend with a win over North Texas.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow this game, which kicks off at Tiger Stadium at 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN2.

How to Watch

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Date : November 19, 2022

Time : 8 p.m. CT

TV Channel : ESPN2

Live Stream : fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Injury Report

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Receiver [autotag]Brian Thomas Jr.[/autotag] is set to return on Saturday after missing the Arkansas game with a concussion, while [autotag]John Emery Jr.[/autotag] is also expected to be back after he was banged up in that game. [autotag]Sevyn Banks[/autotag] will still need at least another week or two to return to the mix.

Players to Watch

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

LSU:

UAB:

Passing: Dylan Hopkins (1,467 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, 66.9% completion)

Rushing: DeWayne McBride (204 attempts, 1,407 yards, 17 TDs)

Receiving: Trea Shropshire (30 receptions, 612 yards, 4 TDs)

Tackling: Noah Wilder (94)

Sacks: Drew Tuazama (3.5)

Interceptions: Grayson Cash (3)

Story continues

Five Things to Know

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

More LSU vs. UAB content

[listicle id=60830]

[listicle id=60779]

[listicle id=60699]

[lawrence-related id=60882,60878,60841,60821]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire