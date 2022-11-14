LSU vs. UAB: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet for Senior Night

The Tigers have already wrapped up the SEC West after Saturday’s 13-10 win over Arkansas — and an Alabama win over Ole Miss. But if LSU wants to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive, it needs to keep winning.

That starts with UAB, which comes to town for an 8 p.m. CT Senior Night contest on Saturday in Week 12. This game represents a bit of a tuneup before the Tigers hit the road to take on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M in the regular season finale.

The Blazers enter this one in the midst of what has been a bit of a down year. They’re led by an interim coach in Bryant Vincent, who took over after coach Bill Clark announced his retirement before the season. UAB snapped a three-game losing streak last weekend with a win over North Texas in Birmingham.

The lines

LSU may be the champions of the SEC West, but it opens as just slightly more than a two-touchdown favorite against a .500 Conference USA team.

Injury Report

[autotag]Garrett Dellinger[/autotag] returned to the field last week, though he didn’t make the start. That could change this Saturday, though. Elsewhere, the Tigers saw a pair of running backs get banged up in the win over Arkansas, and the statuses for [autotag]Armoni Goodwin[/autotag] and [autotag]John Emery Jr.[/autotag] remain unclear.

LSU is still waiting to see if [autotag]Sevyn Banks[/autotag] will make his return from a spinal injury suffered on the opening kickoff in the win over Auburn.

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date : November 19, 2022

Time : 8 p.m. CT

TV Channel : ESPN2

Live Stream : fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Prediction and best bet

I’m shocked how small the spread is on this game, in all honesty. Even given LSU’s sloppy performance last week, this UAB team isn’t a particularly fearsome Group of Five squad. It was once under Clark, but this has been a tough season in Birmingham. LSU needs to keep winning to stay in the CFP race, so it’s hard to imagine motivation will be much of a problem in this one, especially after last week’s wake-up call. I like the Tigers to win and cover.

Prediction: LSU 38, UAB 10

