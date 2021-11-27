LSU vs Texas A&M: How to watch the regular season finale

The final game of the season has arrived for the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies. As Rivalry week features huge matchups like Bedlam between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, The Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn, we have the Aggies and Tigers. A win would be huge for both teams involved.

LSU needs a win over Texas A&M to become bowl eligible and to avoid their first losing season since 1999. A win for the Aggies will help improve their bowl seeding. Any shot at a New Year Six game has disappeared after their loss to Ole Miss.

Of course, there is the Jimbo Fisher storyline. We don’t expect Fisher to leave the Aggies for the Tigers but it has been a talking point for a while now. Don’t expect it to not be brought up today. Let’s look at how to tune in for the game.

Network listing on the next page

How to Watch, Listen and Stream

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details:

Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

On the call: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Radio: LSU Radio Network

App: WatchESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

List

LSU vs Texas A&M: The 'Tale of the Tape' for the season finale

List

LSU vs Texas A&M: Who are the experts picking to win

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB