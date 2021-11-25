LSU vs Texas A&M: The ‘Tale of the Tape’ for the season finale
Saturday night in Death Valley could very well be the last time we see head coach Ed Orgeron on the sideline. Should the Tigers lose and miss bowl season, his era as the head coach will officially come to an end.
It will be an emotional game for the native from Louisiana. He came home to lead the LSU Tigers to a national championship in 2019. Plenty of speculation has been with Jimbo Fisher potentially coming back to the Bayou. He is adamant that he isn’t leaving College Station but that hasn’t stopped anyone from talking about it.
As far as the actual game on the field, the Aggies are looking for their ninth win of the season and secure their spot as the No. 3 team in the SEC West. In the grand scheme of things that doesn’t mean much but it would give them a better bowl destination.
The Tigers are looking to avoid their first losing season since 1999. Can they do the unthinkable and pull off an upset at home against their border rivals? ESPN’s Football Power Index has the win probability for the Tigers at 38.4%.
So you’re telling me there is a chance?
Let’s take a look at the tale of the tape in this one.
Zach Calzada vs Max Johnson
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Breaking down the quarterback matchup
Calzada
vs
Johnson
6-3
Ht
6-5
205
Wt
219
Sophomore
Class
Sophomore
164
Comp
203
192
Att
335
56.2
Comp %
60.6
1,943
Yards
2,508
6.7
YPA
7.5
14-9
TD-INT
24-6
Edge: Max Johnson
It is clear that the LSU Tigers throw the ball more than the Aggies do. Johnson has been asked to carry the load for the team on offense. He has thrown it 143 more times than Calzada. Johnson also throws fewer interceptions, if the Tigers want to upset Texas A&M they need a clean game from their starting quarterback.
Isaiah Spiller vs Ty Davis-Price
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Breaking down Isaiah Spiller and Ty Davis-Price
Spiller
vs
Davis-Price
6-1
Ht
6-1
215
Wt
232
Junior
Class
Junior
168
Att
192
984
Yards
919
5.9
YPC
4.8
6
TDs
6
6
100-yard games
4
616 (3.69/car)
Yards After Contact
533 (2.78/car)
Edge: Isaiah Spiller
Spiller has been the more consistent running back of the two. Davis-Price has come on strong as of late but Spiller is the real x-factor to slow down for the LSU defense. Can a depleted unit slow him down?
Jalen Wydermyer vs Jack Bach
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Breaking down Jalen Wydermyer and Jack Bech
Wydermyer
vs
Bech
6-5
Ht
6-2
255
Wt
207
Junior
Class
Freshman
11
Games
10
65
Targets
65
36
Rec
42
55.4
Catch %
64.6
491
Yards
478
13.6
YPR
11.4
4
TDs
3
Slight Edge: Wydermyer
These two tight end/wide receiver hybrids are very close in their numbers. The Aggies’ tight end gets the nod for one extra touchdown and his yards per reception despite having a lower catch radius. Both players could be key in determining who walks away the winner and who goes home empty-handed.
When LSU has the ball
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)
LSU vs Texas A&M
Passing Offense
260.3 (40th)
182.4 (11th)
Passing Defense
Rushing Offense
109.7 (117th)
137.5 (46th)
Rushing Defense
Total Offense
370.0 (90th)
319.8 (17th)
Total Defense
Scoring Offense
27.1 (74th)
14.9 (2nd)
Scoring Defense
Points Per Play
0.366 (70th)
0.217 (3rd)
Points Per Play
When Texas A&M has the ball
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)
Texas A&M vs LSU
Passing Offense
205.5 (94th)
234.3 (72nd)
Passing Defense
Rushing Offense
194.7 (34th)
144.8 (57th)
Rushing Defense
Total Offense
400.3 (70th)
379.1 (69th)
Total Defense
Scoring Offense
28.9 (58th)
25.5 (61st)
Scoring Defense
Points Per Play
0.411 (50th)
0.377 (62nd)
Points Per Play
Who gets the edge?
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
The edge in this one goes to the Aggies by a tally of 3-2. They have the better running back and top pass catcher. Not to mention their defense is one of the best units in college football while the Tigers offense has been dreadful this year overall. LSU’s defense has been better as of late but they might need to set up the offense with scoring opportunities to pull this one off.
1
1