LSU vs Texas A&M: The ‘Tale of the Tape’ for the season finale

Saturday night in Death Valley could very well be the last time we see head coach Ed Orgeron on the sideline. Should the Tigers lose and miss bowl season, his era as the head coach will officially come to an end.

It will be an emotional game for the native from Louisiana. He came home to lead the LSU Tigers to a national championship in 2019. Plenty of speculation has been with Jimbo Fisher potentially coming back to the Bayou. He is adamant that he isn’t leaving College Station but that hasn’t stopped anyone from talking about it.

As far as the actual game on the field, the Aggies are looking for their ninth win of the season and secure their spot as the No. 3 team in the SEC West. In the grand scheme of things that doesn’t mean much but it would give them a better bowl destination.

The Tigers are looking to avoid their first losing season since 1999. Can they do the unthinkable and pull off an upset at home against their border rivals? ESPN’s Football Power Index has the win probability for the Tigers at 38.4%.

So you’re telling me there is a chance?

Let’s take a look at the tale of the tape in this one.

Zach Calzada vs Max Johnson

Breaking down the quarterback matchup

Calzada vs Johnson 6-3 Ht 6-5 205 Wt 219 Sophomore Class Sophomore 164 Comp 203 192 Att 335 56.2 Comp % 60.6 1,943 Yards 2,508 6.7 YPA 7.5 14-9 TD-INT 24-6

Edge: Max Johnson

It is clear that the LSU Tigers throw the ball more than the Aggies do. Johnson has been asked to carry the load for the team on offense. He has thrown it 143 more times than Calzada. Johnson also throws fewer interceptions, if the Tigers want to upset Texas A&M they need a clean game from their starting quarterback.

Isaiah Spiller vs Ty Davis-Price

Breaking down Isaiah Spiller and Ty Davis-Price

Spiller vs Davis-Price 6-1 Ht 6-1 215 Wt 232 Junior Class Junior 168 Att 192 984 Yards 919 5.9 YPC 4.8 6 TDs 6 6 100-yard games 4 616 (3.69/car) Yards After Contact 533 (2.78/car)

Edge: Isaiah Spiller

Spiller has been the more consistent running back of the two. Davis-Price has come on strong as of late but Spiller is the real x-factor to slow down for the LSU defense. Can a depleted unit slow him down?

Jalen Wydermyer vs Jack Bach

Breaking down Jalen Wydermyer and Jack Bech

Wydermyer vs Bech 6-5 Ht 6-2 255 Wt 207 Junior Class Freshman 11 Games 10 65 Targets 65 36 Rec 42 55.4 Catch % 64.6 491 Yards 478 13.6 YPR 11.4 4 TDs 3

Slight Edge: Wydermyer

These two tight end/wide receiver hybrids are very close in their numbers. The Aggies’ tight end gets the nod for one extra touchdown and his yards per reception despite having a lower catch radius. Both players could be key in determining who walks away the winner and who goes home empty-handed.

When LSU has the ball

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

LSU vs Texas A&M

Passing Offense 260.3 (40th) 182.4 (11th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 109.7 (117th) 137.5 (46th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 370.0 (90th) 319.8 (17th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 27.1 (74th) 14.9 (2nd) Scoring Defense Points Per Play 0.366 (70th) 0.217 (3rd) Points Per Play

When Texas A&M has the ball

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Texas A&M vs LSU

Passing Offense 205.5 (94th) 234.3 (72nd) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 194.7 (34th) 144.8 (57th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 400.3 (70th) 379.1 (69th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 28.9 (58th) 25.5 (61st) Scoring Defense Points Per Play 0.411 (50th) 0.377 (62nd) Points Per Play

Who gets the edge?

The edge in this one goes to the Aggies by a tally of 3-2. They have the better running back and top pass catcher. Not to mention their defense is one of the best units in college football while the Tigers offense has been dreadful this year overall. LSU’s defense has been better as of late but they might need to set up the offense with scoring opportunities to pull this one off.

