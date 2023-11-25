LSU vs. Texas A&M score, updates, highlights: Tigers take on the Aggies in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will look to finish its 2023 regular season on a good note, as the Tigers host Texas A&M in Baton Rouge on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

The No. 14 Tigers (8-3, 6-2 SEC) are coming off back-to-back wins over Florida (52-35) and Georgia State (56-14).

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) has also won its last two games over Mississippi State (51-10) and Abilene Christian (38-10).

LSU is looking for revenge this weekend after the Tigers fell to Texas A&M in College Station last year, 38-23.

LSU football score vs. Texas A&M Aggies

LSU football vs. Texas A&M: Live updates

What channel is LSU football vs. Texas A&M on today?

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site, ESPN+, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

LSU football vs. Texas A&M start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 11 a.m. CT

LSU football vs. Texas A&M betting odds

Spread: LSU (-11.5)

Over/Under: 66.5 points

Moneyline: LSU (-465), Texas A&M (+340)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sep. 3 Florida State, 45-24 loss Sep. 9 Grambling State, 72-10 win Sep. 16 at Mississippi State, 41-14 win Sep. 23 Arkansas, 34-31 win Sep. 30 at Ole Miss, 55-49 loss Oct. 7 at Missouri, 49-39 win Oct. 14 Auburn, 48-18 win Oct. 21 Army, 62-0 win Oct. 28 Idle Nov. 4 at Alabama, 42-28 loss Nov. 11 Florida, 52-35 win Nov. 18 Georgia State, 56-14 win Nov. 25 Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT

Texas A&M football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 New Mexico, 52-10 win Saturday, Sept. 9 at Miami, 48-33 loss Saturday, Sept. 16 Louisiana Monroe, 47-3 win Saturday, Sept. 21 Auburn, 27-10 win Saturday, Sept. 30 Arkansas, 34-22 win Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama, 26-20 loss Saturday, Oct. 14 at Tennessee, 20-13 loss Saturday, Oct. 21 Idle Saturday, Oct. 26 South Carolina, 30-17 win Saturday, Nov. 4 at Ole Miss, 38-35 loss Saturday, Nov. 11 Mississippi State, 51-10 win Saturday, Nov. 18 Abilene Christian, 38-10 win Saturday, Nov. 25 at LSU, 11 a.m. CT

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU vs. Texas A&M score, updates, highlights: Tigers face Aggies