LSU vs. Texas A&M score, updates, highlights: Tigers take on the Aggies in Death Valley

Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
BATON ROUGE — LSU football will look to finish its 2023 regular season on a good note, as the Tigers host Texas A&M in Baton Rouge on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

The No. 14 Tigers (8-3, 6-2 SEC) are coming off back-to-back wins over Florida (52-35) and Georgia State (56-14).

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) has also won its last two games over Mississippi State (51-10) and Abilene Christian (38-10).

LSU is looking for revenge this weekend after the Tigers fell to Texas A&M in College Station last year, 38-23.

What channel is LSU football vs. Texas A&M on today?

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site, ESPN+, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

LSU football vs. Texas A&M start time

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

  • Time: 11 a.m. CT

LSU football vs. Texas A&M betting odds

  • Spread: LSU (-11.5)

  • Over/Under: 66.5 points

  • Moneyline: LSU (-465), Texas A&M (+340)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent, start time

Sep. 3

Florida State, 45-24 loss

Sep. 9

Grambling State, 72-10 win

Sep. 16

at Mississippi State, 41-14 win

Sep. 23

Arkansas, 34-31 win

Sep. 30

at Ole Miss, 55-49 loss

Oct. 7

at Missouri, 49-39 win

Oct. 14

Auburn, 48-18 win

Oct. 21

Army, 62-0 win

Oct. 28

Idle

Nov. 4

at Alabama, 42-28 loss

Nov. 11

Florida, 52-35 win

Nov. 18

Georgia State, 56-14 win

Nov. 25

Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT

Texas A&M football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2

New Mexico, 52-10 win

Saturday, Sept. 9

at Miami, 48-33 loss

Saturday, Sept. 16

Louisiana Monroe, 47-3 win

Saturday, Sept. 21

Auburn, 27-10 win

Saturday, Sept. 30

Arkansas, 34-22 win

Saturday, Oct. 7

Alabama, 26-20 loss

Saturday, Oct. 14

at Tennessee, 20-13 loss

Saturday, Oct. 21

Idle

Saturday, Oct. 26

South Carolina, 30-17 win

Saturday, Nov. 4

at Ole Miss, 38-35 loss

Saturday, Nov. 11

Mississippi State, 51-10 win

Saturday, Nov. 18

Abilene Christian, 38-10 win

Saturday, Nov. 25

at LSU, 11 a.m. CT

