LSU vs. Texas A&M score, updates, highlights: Tigers take on the Aggies in Death Valley
BATON ROUGE — LSU football will look to finish its 2023 regular season on a good note, as the Tigers host Texas A&M in Baton Rouge on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).
The No. 14 Tigers (8-3, 6-2 SEC) are coming off back-to-back wins over Florida (52-35) and Georgia State (56-14).
Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) has also won its last two games over Mississippi State (51-10) and Abilene Christian (38-10).
LSU is looking for revenge this weekend after the Tigers fell to Texas A&M in College Station last year, 38-23.
LSU football score vs. Texas A&M Aggies
LSU football vs. Texas A&M: Live updates
What channel is LSU football vs. Texas A&M on today?
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site, ESPN+, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
LSU football vs. Texas A&M start time
Date: Saturday, Nov. 25
Time: 11 a.m. CT
LSU football vs. Texas A&M betting odds
Spread: LSU (-11.5)
Over/Under: 66.5 points
Moneyline: LSU (-465), Texas A&M (+340)
LSU football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sep. 3
Florida State, 45-24 loss
Sep. 9
Grambling State, 72-10 win
Sep. 16
at Mississippi State, 41-14 win
Sep. 23
Arkansas, 34-31 win
Sep. 30
at Ole Miss, 55-49 loss
Oct. 7
at Missouri, 49-39 win
Oct. 14
Auburn, 48-18 win
Oct. 21
Army, 62-0 win
Oct. 28
Idle
Nov. 4
at Alabama, 42-28 loss
Nov. 11
Florida, 52-35 win
Nov. 18
Georgia State, 56-14 win
Nov. 25
Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT
Texas A&M football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
New Mexico, 52-10 win
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Miami, 48-33 loss
Saturday, Sept. 16
Louisiana Monroe, 47-3 win
Saturday, Sept. 21
Auburn, 27-10 win
Saturday, Sept. 30
Arkansas, 34-22 win
Saturday, Oct. 7
Alabama, 26-20 loss
Saturday, Oct. 14
at Tennessee, 20-13 loss
Saturday, Oct. 21
Idle
Saturday, Oct. 26
South Carolina, 30-17 win
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Ole Miss, 38-35 loss
Saturday, Nov. 11
Mississippi State, 51-10 win
Saturday, Nov. 18
Abilene Christian, 38-10 win
Saturday, Nov. 25
at LSU, 11 a.m. CT
Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley
