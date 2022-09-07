LSU vs Southern Prediction, Game Preview Lines TV

Pete Fiutak
·2 min read

LSU vs Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

LSU vs Southern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA
How To Watch: SEC Network
Record: LSU (0-1), Southern (1-0)
Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule
NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

LSU vs Southern Game Preview

Why Southern Will Win

Everyone playing in this game who beat a Florida team last weekend, raise your hand.

Not so fast, LSU.

All the Southern Jaguars did was put up 86 points – scoring 42 in the first quarter with over 600 yards of total offense highlighted by close to 400 yards on the ground. Granted it was against Florida Memorial University – it’s in Miami – but it was still an awesome offensive performance.

Southern has a nice dual threat quarterback in Besean McCray, the ground game is for real, it’s getting LSU on a short week, and …

CFN Expert Picks, Week 2

Why LSU Will Win

That blocked extra point by Florida State was the worst thing that could happen to Southern.

You think LSU is going to be a wee bit surly?

The Tigers lost 24-23 as they played like a team that desperately needed to play Southern first to get the tune-up out of the way.

There’s a lot to work on. The passing game has to be sharper, there has to be more plays down the field, the special teams need to be night-and-day better, and the base needs to see something big out of Brian Kelly, just because it wants to.

Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

With Mississippi State coming up next, LSU will look to rest as many key parts as possible. But there’s a whole lot of stuff to do first.

The team doesn’t just need an ego boost, it has to be far sharper. The team needs a live scrimmage, and it’s about to get it. It’ll get up fast, and then will chill over the last 20 minutes.

CFN Week 2 Predictions

LSU vs Southern Prediction, Line

LSU 52, Southern 3
Line: LSU -47.5, o/u: 58
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
LSU vs Southern Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings
Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News

Recommended Stories