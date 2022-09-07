LSU vs Southern Prediction, Game Preview Lines TV

LSU vs Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

LSU vs Southern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: LSU (0-1), Southern (1-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

LSU vs Southern Game Preview

Why Southern Will Win

Everyone playing in this game who beat a Florida team last weekend, raise your hand.

Not so fast, LSU.

All the Southern Jaguars did was put up 86 points – scoring 42 in the first quarter with over 600 yards of total offense highlighted by close to 400 yards on the ground. Granted it was against Florida Memorial University – it’s in Miami – but it was still an awesome offensive performance.

Southern has a nice dual threat quarterback in Besean McCray, the ground game is for real, it’s getting LSU on a short week, and …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 2

Why LSU Will Win

That blocked extra point by Florida State was the worst thing that could happen to Southern.

You think LSU is going to be a wee bit surly?

The Tigers lost 24-23 as they played like a team that desperately needed to play Southern first to get the tune-up out of the way.

There’s a lot to work on. The passing game has to be sharper, there has to be more plays down the field, the special teams need to be night-and-day better, and the base needs to see something big out of Brian Kelly, just because it wants to.

– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

With Mississippi State coming up next, LSU will look to rest as many key parts as possible. But there’s a whole lot of stuff to do first.

The team doesn’t just need an ego boost, it has to be far sharper. The team needs a live scrimmage, and it’s about to get it. It’ll get up fast, and then will chill over the last 20 minutes.

Story continues

– CFN Week 2 Predictions

LSU vs Southern Prediction, Line

LSU 52, Southern 3

Line: LSU -47.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

LSU vs Southern Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News