LSU vs Southern Prediction, Game Preview Lines TV
LSU vs Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10
LSU vs Southern How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA
How To Watch: SEC Network
Record: LSU (0-1), Southern (1-0)
LSU vs Southern Game Preview
Why Southern Will Win
Everyone playing in this game who beat a Florida team last weekend, raise your hand.
Not so fast, LSU.
All the Southern Jaguars did was put up 86 points – scoring 42 in the first quarter with over 600 yards of total offense highlighted by close to 400 yards on the ground. Granted it was against Florida Memorial University – it’s in Miami – but it was still an awesome offensive performance.
Southern has a nice dual threat quarterback in Besean McCray, the ground game is for real, it’s getting LSU on a short week, and …
Why LSU Will Win
That blocked extra point by Florida State was the worst thing that could happen to Southern.
You think LSU is going to be a wee bit surly?
The Tigers lost 24-23 as they played like a team that desperately needed to play Southern first to get the tune-up out of the way.
There’s a lot to work on. The passing game has to be sharper, there has to be more plays down the field, the special teams need to be night-and-day better, and the base needs to see something big out of Brian Kelly, just because it wants to.
What’s Going To Happen
With Mississippi State coming up next, LSU will look to rest as many key parts as possible. But there’s a whole lot of stuff to do first.
The team doesn’t just need an ego boost, it has to be far sharper. The team needs a live scrimmage, and it’s about to get it. It’ll get up fast, and then will chill over the last 20 minutes.
LSU vs Southern Prediction, Line
LSU 52, Southern 3
Line: LSU -47.5, o/u: 58
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
LSU vs Southern Must See Rating (out of 5): 1
