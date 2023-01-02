LSU vs. Purdue: How to watch, betting odds, injury report for Monday’s Citrus Bowl matchup

After a long month off, the Tigers will return to the gridiron on Monday for a contest against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

LSU will ring in the new year with a matchup against another program that came up short in its conference title game as the Boilermakers enter at 8-5. The Tigers will be without a couple of opt-outs, but Purdue will be affected much more in that regard.

It will be without several starters, including quarterback Aidan O’Connell, not to mention the absence of head coach Jeff Brohm, who will not coach in this game after leaving for Louisville. His brother, Brian, will serve as the interim, and he has Purdue and New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees on his staff for this game.

With the Citrus Bowl set to kick off at noon CT, here’s everything you need to know to watch this one, as well as the latest odds from BetMGM.

How to Watch

Date : January 2, 2023

Time : Noon CT

TV Channel : ABC

Live Stream : fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

The lines

Here are the latest lines:

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line Purdue +15.5

-110 O 54

-110 +450 LSU -15.5

-110 U 54

-110 -650

Injury Report

The Tigers will be without several players who are opting out, but the only major injury question surrounds quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Arizona State transfer already announced his plans to return to LSU in 2023, but he’s questionable for this game. Still, he’s expected to suit up.

Players to Watch

LSU:

Purdue:

Passing: Aidan O’Connell (3,490 yards, 22 TDs, 13 INTs, 64.1% completion)

Rushing: Devin Mockobee (182 attempts, 920 yards, 9 TDs)

Receiving: Charlie Jones (110 receptions, 1,361 yards, 12 TDs)

Tackling: Sanoussi Kane (69)

Sacks: Jack Sullivan (5.5)

Interceptions: Cam Allen (3)

Five Things To Know

