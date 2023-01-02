LSU vs. Purdue: How to watch, betting odds, injury report for Monday’s Citrus Bowl matchup
After a long month off, the Tigers will return to the gridiron on Monday for a contest against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
LSU will ring in the new year with a matchup against another program that came up short in its conference title game as the Boilermakers enter at 8-5. The Tigers will be without a couple of opt-outs, but Purdue will be affected much more in that regard.
It will be without several starters, including quarterback Aidan O’Connell, not to mention the absence of head coach Jeff Brohm, who will not coach in this game after leaving for Louisville. His brother, Brian, will serve as the interim, and he has Purdue and New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees on his staff for this game.
With the Citrus Bowl set to kick off at noon CT, here’s everything you need to know to watch this one, as well as the latest odds from BetMGM.
How to Watch
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Date: January 2, 2023
Time: Noon CT
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
The lines
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Here are the latest lines:
Team
Spread
Total – O/U
Money Line
Purdue
+15.5
O 54
+450
LSU
-15.5
U 54
-650
Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.
Injury Report
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
The Tigers will be without several players who are opting out, but the only major injury question surrounds quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Arizona State transfer already announced his plans to return to LSU in 2023, but he’s questionable for this game. Still, he’s expected to suit up.
Players to Watch
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
LSU:
Passing: Jayden Daniels (2,774 yards, 16 TDs, 3 INT, 68.5% completion)
Rushing: Jayden Daniels (180 attempts, 818 yards, 11 TDs)
Receiving: Malik Nabers (63 receptions, 854 yards, 2 TDs)
Tackling: Micah Baskerville (83)
Sacks: Harold Perkins (7.5)
Interceptions: Micah Baskerville, Jay Ward, Greg Brooks Jr., Harold Perkins, Joe Foucha, Jarrick Bernard-Converse (1)
Purdue:
Passing: Aidan O’Connell (3,490 yards, 22 TDs, 13 INTs, 64.1% completion)
Rushing: Devin Mockobee (182 attempts, 920 yards, 9 TDs)
Receiving: Charlie Jones (110 receptions, 1,361 yards, 12 TDs)
Tackling: Sanoussi Kane (69)
Sacks: Jack Sullivan (5.5)
Interceptions: Cam Allen (3)
Five Things To Know
Syndication: Journal-Courier
More LSU vs. Purdue content
[listicle id=61748]
[lawrence-related id=62747,62711,62597]