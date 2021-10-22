LSU vs Ole Miss: How to watch, listen, and stream the Tigers-Rebels game

The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels will meet on the field for the mid-afternoon game on Saturday.

The Tigers come in off the win over Florida and are 2-2 in SEC play, 4-3 overall. On the other side, we have the Rebels with the 2-1 conference record, their only loss coming to Alabama. They were able to survive a crazy situation against Tennessee. They hope to keep their New Years Six bowl dreams alive against Ed Orgeron and company.

All the storylines for the last week have surrounded Orgeron leaving after the season and the possibility of Lane Kiffin replacing his old friend, colleague, and former employee. LSU needs two more wins on the season to become bowl eligible, while the Rebels become eligible with a win on Saturday.

Can LSU spoil Eli Manning Day in Oxford, where his nephew and No. 1 prospect for 2023 Arch Manning will be in town? If last year was any indication as to how this game will go, better bring your popcorn.

How to Watch, Listen, and Stream

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details:

Location: Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford

Time: 2:30 p.m. CDT

TV: CBS

On the call: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

Radio: LSU Radio Network

App: CBS Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB