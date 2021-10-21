LSU vs Ole Miss: Staff predictions and expert picks

There is a chance that Matt Corral doesn’t play in this game, there is a chance that Lane Kiffin isn’t being honest about the health of his quarterback. It is tough to tell what will actually transpire.

That has been how this season has gone for LSU. Just when you think you have a grasp on this team, they surprise you. No one really gave them an opportunity to win last week, yet they did.

As we march towards Saturday’s showdown with the Ole Miss Rebels, we weigh in with our staff predictions. Plus who are the experts taking in this SEC showdown in Oxford, Mississippi?

Patrick Conn, Site Editor

Just when you think you have the LSU Tigers figured out, they throw you a backdoor curve and pick up the called third strike. Last week the team showed that they still had some fight, and perhaps the Florida Gators were more dysfunctional than I thought. Look for Ole Miss to have their hands full with this Tigers team. I think it is close but which quarterback do I trust more to make a play?

Ole Miss 45, LSU 37

Lance Dawe, Contributor

Ole Miss is dealing with quarterback health issues. If Corral doesn’t start, I think LSU can create enough havoc to stall the Rebels for long enough. On the flip side, Ole Miss has a terrible defense that LSU should gouge. Even if Corral plays, he won’t be 100% and the Tigers are really going to lean into him. Don’t forget, this LSU defense forced Corral into five interceptions in this matchup last year.

LSU 37, Ole Miss 30

USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Network coverage team

Zach Abolverdi, Gainesville Sun: Ole Miss

Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune: Ole Miss

Cory Diaz, The Greenville News: Ole Miss

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: Ole Miss

Aria Gerson, The Tennessean: Ole Miss

Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: Ole Miss

Cecil Hurt, The Tuscaloosa News: Ole Miss

Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News: Ole Miss

Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Ole Miss

Story continues

Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss

Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist: Ole Miss

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald: Ole Miss

Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: Ole Miss

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report

If Corral is good to go, the Rebels will win. Florida put up 42 points on the Tigers last week despite committing four turnovers. A full-strength Ole Miss should be able to win a shootout against this defense. But if Corral is out, give me LSU to upset a ranked opponent for a second straight week. Either way, give me the over.

Prediction (with Corral): Ole Miss 56, LSU 38

Prediction (without Corral): LSU 45, Ole Miss 35

CBS Sports

CBS Sports Expert Picks

Dennis Dodd: Ole Miss

Tom Fornelli: Ole Miss

Chip Patterson: Ole Miss

Barrett Sallee: Ole Miss

David Cobb: Ole Miss

Shehan Jeyarajah: Ole Miss

Jerry Palm: Ole Miss

247Sports: Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford

247Sports Expert Picks

Hummer:

Given that Matt Corral’s status is in question, I’ll begrudgingly take LSU to cover. Personally, I don’t believe what LSU achieved last week is repeatable. But given that this game is already down to Ole Miss as a nine-point favorite and quickly dropping, I’d be crazy not to take the free points

Ole Miss 37, LSU 28

Crawford:

It sounds like Rebels quarterback Matt Corral is doubtful for Saturday’s game and I’m not comfortable laying double digits to a LSU team that’s playing for pride the rest of the way as we watch Ed Orgeron’s swan song unfold. The Tigers seemed to find something on the ground last week in the win over Florida and should be able to sustain drives in Oxford. I’ll take the 11 points here.

Ole Miss 34, LSU 28

The Athletic

The Athletic

Dan Santaromita: LSU

Jason Starrett: LSU

Chris Vannini: Ole Miss

Ari Wasserman: LSU

Aaron Suttles: Ole Miss 52, LSU 24

Josh Kendall: Ole Miss 37, LSU 24

Seth Emerson: Ole Miss 37, LSU 24

Sam Khan Jr: LSU 41, Ole Miss 37

Brody Miller: Ole Miss 35, LSU 28

The strangest thing happened against Florida. With their four best players and double-digit starters out, they looked free. From the offensive scheme to the players, LSU seems to be playing with nothing to lose. The replacements for Derek Stingley Jr., Kayshon Boutte, Ali Gaye and Eli Ricks have played solid football, and I think LSU makes this a game before Lane and company get the win.

Allan Taylor: LSU 38, Ole Miss 37

1

1