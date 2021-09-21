LSU vs Mississippi State: Running Backs Tale of the Tape

When it comes to running the football, these two teams are really struggling in that area. The bright spot for the LSU Tigers is freshman runner Corey Kiner. Despite leading the team in rushing after back-to-back solid performances, head coach Ed Orgeron stated that Ty Davis-Price is still the starter but Kiner would get plenty of opportunities.

Unlike the Lincoln Riley version of the ‘Air Raid’ offense, Mike Leach prefers to sling it around. Last season in 11 games, the Mississippi Bulldogs finished dead last in rushing in the SEC. With just 43.9 yards per game, the only team under 100/yards per game. This year through three games they are slightly better at 45.3.

These two run games are below the century mark on a per game basis, LSU comes in at 85.7.

How do the running backs measure up?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

You might want to sit down when you read these numbers.

Jo’quavious Marks Dillon Johnson vs Ty Davis-Price Corey Kiner 5-10 6-0 Ht 6-1 5-10 195 215 Wt 232 213 Sophomore Sophomore Class Junior Freshman 22 15 Att 27 23 83 79 Yards 72 130 3.8 5.3 YPA 2.7 5.7 2 1 TDs 0 2 22 16 Rec 2 0 94 116 Yards 26 0 1 0 TDs 0 0

We are going to give a slight edge to the LSU Tigers in the battle of the running backs. Both Dillon Johnson and Corey Kiner are slightly more effective based on their yards per attempt. The Tigers are a little more reliant on their run game than Mississippi State.

Runner YAC YAC/attempt Missed Tackles Forced 10+ yard runs Marks 45 2.05 2 1 Johnson 47 3.13 0 3 Davis-Price 56 2.07 5 1 Kiner 102 4.43 13 5

It appears that the most impactful running back of the four main ones is freshman Corey Kiner. LSU needs to find more opportunities to get the ball in his hands.